Pregnant Sophia Grace Responds to Critics Claiming She’s Too Young to Have a Baby

This one is for the haters.
After Sophia Grace—who rose to fame on The Ellen DeGeneres Show with her cousin Rosie McClelland—announced her pregnancy Oct. 22, her YouTube followers had a lot to say. And now, the 19-year-old has a word for them too.
"I feel like 19 is quite young, obviously, to have a baby," she exclusively told E! News. "Usually most people are like, ‘You should have babies when you're 30 and you're married and you live in your own house,' which is completely fine. But obviously everyone's gonna have their different opinions." (Read more from Sophia's interview here.)
Indeed, age is just a number to the Brit. "I just feel it's about the person themselves," she shared. "And as long as you feel ready and it's something that you're happy about, then it's really no one else's problem."
But amid the criticism, there's also been plenty of love. "I've seen so many supportive comments about how ‘You're young, but I had a baby at this age' and it was so lovely," she told E!. "It really makes me feel happy when I see other girls comment that. It really, really makes me so more confident."
It's eased her nerves too. "At the start I was feeling a bit sort of overwhelmed," Sophia said. "And you think about like, ‘How am I going to know how to do this? How am I going to learn how to carry the baby properly?' It's kind of scary."
"It's a human, but I feel like it will just come naturally once I have the baby," she continued. "My family and friends are so supportive. I'm sure that I will help so much. So I feel really confident about it now."
That goes for her relationship as well. However, she's keeping mum on her longtime partner.
"Because I have always been in the spotlight, I feel like I want something just to keep to myself," Sophia added. "I would be completely happy to share him and I would be completely happy for him to be in my videos, but I feel like when he's confident enough to be in them, then maybe we could do that and it'll be really fun."