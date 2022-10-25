Pregnant Sophia Grace Responds to Critics Claiming She’s Too Young to Have a Baby

Watch : Sophia Grace Responds to Pregnancy Backlash

This one is for the haters.

After Sophia Grace—who rose to fame on The Ellen DeGeneres Show with her cousin Rosie McClelland—announced her pregnancy Oct. 22, her YouTube followers had a lot to say. And now, the 19-year-old has a word for them too.

"I feel like 19 is quite young, obviously, to have a baby," she exclusively told E! News. "Usually most people are like, ‘You should have babies when you're 30 and you're married and you live in your own house,' which is completely fine. But obviously everyone's gonna have their different opinions." (Read more from Sophia's interview here.)

Indeed, age is just a number to the Brit. "I just feel it's about the person themselves," she shared. "And as long as you feel ready and it's something that you're happy about, then it's really no one else's problem."