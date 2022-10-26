Padma Lakshmi Shares Her Top Advice for Hosting a Fool-Proof Holiday Party

Watch : Top Chef's Padma Lakshmi REACTS to Emmy 2022 Nomination

Padma Lakshmi's entertaining tips will give you some major food for thought.

The Top Chef star has become an expert at throwing fun and fabulous gatherings over the years. And with the holidays swiftly approaching, there won't be a shortage of parties.

But before you start planning your own festivities, she shared the key ingredients to hosting a fool-proof get-together—that way you can have your cake and eat it, too!

"The way I prepare for a holiday gathering is by first curating a guest list," Lakshmi exclusively told E! News. "I have my list of family and loved ones that I have to invite. And then, think about what everyone's preferences are because you don't want to make a million dishes."

As the food connoisseur cleverly pointed out, "If there are three out of eight people that are vegan, try to make a couple of things that are vegetarian."