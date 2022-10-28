See How Call Me Kat Paid Tribute to the Career of Leslie Jordan

Watch : Leslie Jordan Dead at 67: Dolly Parton, Sean Hayes & More Pay Tribute

Call Me Kat is mourning the loss of Leslie Jordan.

On the Oct. 27 episode of the Fox sitcom, the late actor was honored with a video paying tribute to his role as Phil on all three seasons of the Mayim Bialik-led comedy, as well as his appearances on Fox shows The Masked Singer, Fantasy Island, The Cool Kids and Lego Masters.

The tribute ends with Jordan, as Phil, saying, "I'm a big believer in celebrating every moment."

Jordan is scheduled to appear in upcoming episodes of The Masked Singer, where he as a guest panelist on two episodes in 2021, and Lego Masters, which were both filmed before his death.

On Oct. 24, co-star Mayim honored Jordan with a tribute on Instagram.

"There aren't words to convey the loss we are experiencing as a Call Me Kat family," she wrote. "Leslie Jordan was larger than life. He was a Southern gentleman; tender, wise, naughty and hilarious. We got to know and love him at the height of his happiness and joy and it is inconceivable to imagine a world without our Leslie."