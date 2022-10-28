See How Call Me Kat Paid Tribute to the Career of Leslie Jordan

Call Me Kat is mourning the loss of Leslie Jordan.
On the Oct. 27 episode of the Fox sitcom, the late actor was honored with a video paying tribute to his role as Phil on all three seasons of the Mayim Bialik-led comedy, as well as his appearances on Fox shows The Masked Singer, Fantasy Island, The Cool Kids and Lego Masters.
The tribute ends with Jordan, as Phil, saying, "I'm a big believer in celebrating every moment."
Jordan is scheduled to appear in upcoming episodes of The Masked Singer, where he as a guest panelist on two episodes in 2021, and Lego Masters, which were both filmed before his death.
On Oct. 24, co-star Mayim honored Jordan with a tribute on Instagram.
"There aren't words to convey the loss we are experiencing as a Call Me Kat family," she wrote. "Leslie Jordan was larger than life. He was a Southern gentleman; tender, wise, naughty and hilarious. We got to know and love him at the height of his happiness and joy and it is inconceivable to imagine a world without our Leslie."
Mayim's note concluded, "We will be taking time to grieve and to celebrate the many gifts Leslie gave to us and to the entire world and we appreciate privacy at this time."
Cheyenne Jackson, who plays Kat's friend Max on the series, also paid tribute on Instagram Oct. 24.
"He was my mentor, my sober brother and my unofficial comedy coach," Jackson wrote in part. "He hated that we couldn't tell naughty jokes on set anymore so we decided that we'd be each other's blue material safe space. And no matter how filthy a joke would be that I'd tell him, he'd giggle and then tell me one 10 times dirtier. He was equal parts silly and serious, broad and subtle, and always ALWAYS kind."
Jordan, also known for his roles on Will & Grace and American Horror Story, died in a car accident on Oct. 24 at the age of 67. His official cause of death has yet to be announced.
Call Me Kat airs Thursdays at 9:30 p.m. ET on Fox.