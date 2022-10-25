How Call Me Kat Is Paying Tribute to Leslie Jordan

Watch : Leslie Jordan Dead at 67: Dolly Parton, Sean Hayes & More Pay Tribute

Call Me Kat is mourning the loss of Leslie Jordan.

The sitcom will honor the late actor with a title card at the start of the Oct. 27 episode, according to Variety. In the series, Jordan plays Phil, the head baker at the cafe owned by Kat (Mayim Bialik).

The outlet reported that Jordan had completed eight episodes of Call Me Kat's third season and was scheduled to film the ninth episode this week.

Jordan is also scheduled to appear in upcoming episodes of The Masked Singer, where he also appeared as a guest panelist on two episodes in 2021, and Lego Masters, which were both filmed before his death. There is no word on how either of those shows plan to pay tribute to Jordan.

On Oct. 24, co-star Mayim honored Jordan with a tribute on Instagram.

"There aren't words to convey the loss we are experiencing as a Call Me Kat family," she wrote. "Leslie Jordan was larger than life. He was a Southern gentleman; tender, wise, naughty and hilarious. We got to know and love him at the height of his happiness and joy and it is inconceivable to imagine a world without our Leslie."