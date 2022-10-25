Tell Me Lies Co-Stars Jackson White and Grace Van Patten Dating IRL? He Says...

Watch : Tell Me Lies Cast Talks Bringing Book to the Small Screen

Jackson White is sharing a major truth.

The Tell Me Lies star, 26, confessed to having "such a crush" on Grace Van Patten, his co-star in the Hulu drama, as fans continue to 'ship the actors in real life. So, can we expect a real-life romance in their future?

"I hope that happens," he said during an appearance on the Oct. 25 episode of Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast. "Our lives are built in together. It's crazy, we have so much to do together."

He continued, "She is the f--king coolest, most grounded, amazing person IRL that you'll ever meet. She was the fearless leader on our show. She's 25 years old and runs a set like she's been doing this for 30 years. She's so consistent and good at this."

Jackson said the Nine Perfect Strangers star specifically helped him navigate the challenge of playing the show's resident f--k boy Stephen DeMarco, who engages in a tumultuous but intoxicating relationship with her character Lucy Albright.