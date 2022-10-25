Serve the Tenniscore Trend Into Fall With These Finds From Wilson, New Balance & More for as Low as $9

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
The fashion world has an addictive personality, especially when it comes to a good trend. And as we all know, old habits die hard— which is why the tenniscore trend is outliving the summer and entering the fall with us.
While the trend of tennis-inspired, preppy athleisure took the world by storm during the warmer days of the summer, that doesn't mean it should be compartmentalized into just one season. In fact, there are so many ways to wear the tenniscore trend with comfort, warmth and style for the fall season. With these finds from New Balance, Wilson, ASOS, Free People and more at various price points, anyone and everyone can dress sporty chic, whether you've ever actually stepped onto a court or not. This trend isn't about how accurate you can serve a tennis ball, but rather how you serve in a pair of tennis shoes or a knit monogrammed cardigan.
Don't know where to start to transition the tenniscore look into fall? Don't worry. This roundup of some of the cutest tennis-inspired clothes and accessories will help you ace the trend.
Tory Sport Heavy French Terry Tennis Sweater
This Tory Sport tennis sweater will keep you warm and comfy through the fall, all while playing into the tenniscore trend. Pair with some denim and a pair of sneakers for an elevated, but still casual, athleisure look. For a true tenniscore fit, pair the sweater with a tennis skirt.
Oversized Sweater
This tennis-inspired oversized sweater comes in a chic white and green colorway and a v-neckline. It would look great paired with some biker shorts for a more casual look or a pair of jeans for a tenniscore look that can be worn for a casual day out.
VAI21 Tennis Sweat Shorts In Blue With Matching Set
This tennis sweat short set takes matching to the next level. You can mix and match a sweatshirt, sweat shorts, biker shorts and a crew neck in a pretty pastel blue color. The set is ideal for a workout, or for a trip to pick up your iced oat milk latte. We don't judge.
Fengbay Tennis Dress for Women
Tennis dresses are not just for the court. You can wear this long-sleeve tennis dress with an oversized knit sweater and a pair of sneakers for a warmer everyday look that is preppy and comfortable.
ASOS 4505 Canvas Tote Bag With Tennis Graphic
Tote bags and tenniscore are two trends that we can't get enough of, so you can't really go wrong with a tennis-inspired tote bag. Get this one from ASOS for $29 and keep all your things organized in a sporty chic manner.
Hoerev Women Girls Short High Waist Pleated Skater Tennis Skirt
The tennis skirt can also be worn all throughout the fall, with a pair of sheer tights and layered with an oversized v-neck sweater or sweater vest. Shop the look for under $18 with this Amazon tennis skirt that has over 29,000 five-star reviews.
Madison Cable Bomber
This cable bomber looks so cozy and chic, and comes in two colors. It's honestly the preppiest bomber jacket I've ever seen— perfect for the ultimate tenniscore look.
Mini Tennis Bracelet
No tennis look can be truly complete without a tennis bracelet... snag this one from IceLink that is currently on sale from $95 for $75. It's dainty, easy to stack and simply stunning.
H&M+ Sweater
This H&M sweater would look super cute layered over a collared top. Pair with the iconic tennis skirt or go for a more streetwear vibe with a pair of jeans and sneakers.
Court Victory Dri-FIT Tennis Skirt
The white pleated tennis skirt is a quintessential look in the tenniscore lookbook, but you can play around with different skirt options, like this Nike tennis skirt in obsidian and white. Pair with a chunky knit sweater or tennis-inspired sweatshirt to complete the look.
State Cardigan
This elevated take on the varsity jacket is super chic and trendy. This unisex State Cardigan from no other brand than Wilson can be paired with a tennis skirt and basic long sleeve for a preppy look.
Pull&Bear Oversized California Tennis Hoodie In Red
This Pull&Bear hoodie brings a pop of color to the tennis-inspired athleisure look. The hoodie is perfect to lounge in but also cute enough to be worn out with some biker shorts, leggings, a tennis skirt or even jeans.
CT302
No tenniscore look can get away without a chic pair of tennis shoes. These New Balance sneakers come in four different colorways and a trendy silhouette. It's the perfect pair to top off any tennis-inspired fit, and honestly some of the cutest sneakers I've ever seen.
Only Retro Tennis Mini Sweats Skirt In Light Gray
Take a more comfortable approach to the tennis skirt look with this tennis mini sweat skirt. It's the perfect blend of cute and comfortable.
ASOS 4505 Tennis Socks 3 Pack With Anti Bacterial Finish
The tenniscore trend is really all about the details, even down to your socks. Snag these ASOS tennis socks in cute green and blue shades to top off your look.
Gola Rally Sneakers
These Gola Rally Sneakers are just the right balance between sporty and chic. Pair with a brown tennis skirt and oversized cardigan or even a blazer to complete the look.
