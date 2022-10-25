Serve the Tenniscore Trend Into Fall With These Finds From Wilson, New Balance & More for as Low as $9

Good news: preppy athleisure and tennis-inspired outfits were not just a fleeting summer fling.

By Ella Chakarian Oct 25, 2022
E-Comm: Tenniscore Fall Trend

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

The fashion world has an addictive personality, especially when it comes to a good trend. And as we all know, old habits die hard— which is why the tenniscore trend is outliving the summer and entering the fall with us.

While the trend of tennis-inspired, preppy athleisure took the world by storm during the warmer days of the summer, that doesn't mean it should be compartmentalized into just one season. In fact, there are so many ways to wear the tenniscore trend with comfort, warmth and style for the fall season. With these finds from New Balance, Wilson, ASOS, Free People and more at various price points, anyone and everyone can dress sporty chic, whether you've ever actually stepped onto a court or not. This trend isn't about how accurate you can serve a tennis ball, but rather how you serve in a pair of tennis shoes or a knit monogrammed cardigan.

Don't know where to start to transition the tenniscore look into fall? Don't worry. This roundup of some of the cutest tennis-inspired clothes and accessories will help you ace the trend.

Tory Sport Heavy French Terry Tennis Sweater

This Tory Sport tennis sweater will keep you warm and comfy through the fall, all while playing into the tenniscore trend. Pair with some denim and a pair of sneakers for an elevated, but still casual, athleisure look. For a true tenniscore fit, pair the sweater with a tennis skirt.

$198
$119
Shopbop

Oversized Sweater

This tennis-inspired oversized sweater comes in a chic white and green colorway and a v-neckline. It would look great paired with some biker shorts for a more casual look or a pair of jeans for a tenniscore look that can be worn for a casual day out.

$138
$96
We Wore What

VAI21 Tennis Sweat Shorts In Blue With Matching Set

This tennis sweat short set takes matching to the next level. You can mix and match a sweatshirt, sweat shorts, biker shorts and a crew neck in a pretty pastel blue color. The set is ideal for a workout, or for a trip to pick up your iced oat milk latte. We don't judge.

From $65
ASOS

Fengbay Tennis Dress for Women

Tennis dresses are not just for the court. You can wear this long-sleeve tennis dress with an oversized knit sweater and a pair of sneakers for a warmer everyday look that is preppy and comfortable.

$32
Amazon

ASOS 4505 Canvas Tote Bag With Tennis Graphic

Tote bags and tenniscore are two trends that we can't get enough of, so you can't really go wrong with a tennis-inspired tote bag. Get this one from ASOS for $29 and keep all your things organized in a sporty chic manner.

$29
ASOS

Hoerev Women Girls Short High Waist Pleated Skater Tennis Skirt

The tennis skirt can also be worn all throughout the fall, with a pair of sheer tights and layered with an oversized v-neck sweater or sweater vest. Shop the look for under $18 with this Amazon tennis skirt that has over 29,000 five-star reviews.

$21
$18
Amazon

Madison Cable Bomber

This cable bomber looks so cozy and chic, and comes in two colors. It's honestly the preppiest bomber jacket I've ever seen— perfect for the ultimate tenniscore look.

$128
Wilson

Mini Tennis Bracelet

No tennis look can be truly complete without a tennis bracelet... snag this one from IceLink that is currently on sale from $95 for $75. It's dainty, easy to stack and simply stunning.

$95
$75
IceLink

H&M+ Sweater

This H&M sweater would look super cute layered over a collared top. Pair with the iconic tennis skirt or go for a more streetwear vibe with a pair of jeans and sneakers.

$30
H&M

Court Victory Dri-FIT Tennis Skirt

The white pleated tennis skirt is a quintessential look in the tenniscore lookbook, but you can play around with different skirt options, like this Nike tennis skirt in obsidian and white. Pair with a chunky knit sweater or tennis-inspired sweatshirt to complete the look.

$58
Nordstrom

State Cardigan

This elevated take on the varsity jacket is super chic and trendy. This unisex State Cardigan from no other brand than Wilson can be paired with a tennis skirt and basic long sleeve for a preppy look.

$98
Wilson

Pull&Bear Oversized California Tennis Hoodie In Red

This Pull&Bear hoodie brings a pop of color to the tennis-inspired athleisure look. The hoodie is perfect to lounge in but also cute enough to be worn out with some biker shorts, leggings, a tennis skirt or even jeans.

$46
ASOS

CT302

No tenniscore look can get away without a chic pair of tennis shoes. These New Balance sneakers come in four different colorways and a trendy silhouette. It's the perfect pair to top off any tennis-inspired fit, and honestly some of the cutest sneakers I've ever seen.

$90
New Balance

Only Retro Tennis Mini Sweats Skirt In Light Gray

Take a more comfortable approach to the tennis skirt look with this tennis mini sweat skirt. It's the perfect blend of cute and comfortable.

$32
$9
ASOS

ASOS 4505 Tennis Socks 3 Pack With Anti Bacterial Finish

The tenniscore trend is really all about the details, even down to your socks. Snag these ASOS tennis socks in cute green and blue shades to top off your look.

$20
ASOS

Gola Rally Sneakers

These Gola Rally Sneakers are just the right balance between sporty and chic. Pair with a brown tennis skirt and oversized cardigan or even a blazer to complete the look.

$80
Free People

Shop more trendy finds with our roundup of the best Shopbop clothing and accessories on sale for 40% off.

