Serve the Tenniscore Trend Into Fall With These Finds From Wilson, New Balance & More for as Low as $9

The fashion world has an addictive personality, especially when it comes to a good trend. And as we all know, old habits die hard— which is why the tenniscore trend is outliving the summer and entering the fall with us.

While the trend of tennis-inspired, preppy athleisure took the world by storm during the warmer days of the summer, that doesn't mean it should be compartmentalized into just one season. In fact, there are so many ways to wear the tenniscore trend with comfort, warmth and style for the fall season. With these finds from New Balance, Wilson, ASOS, Free People and more at various price points, anyone and everyone can dress sporty chic, whether you've ever actually stepped onto a court or not. This trend isn't about how accurate you can serve a tennis ball, but rather how you serve in a pair of tennis shoes or a knit monogrammed cardigan.

Don't know where to start to transition the tenniscore look into fall? Don't worry. This roundup of some of the cutest tennis-inspired clothes and accessories will help you ace the trend.