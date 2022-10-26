The True Story Behind The Good Nurse Is Just Terrifying

Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Where is Amy Loughren now?

"The person I am today is not the same as the woman you see on screen—I am 20 years wiser and more confident," Loughren, 57, told Glamour UK, comparing her memory of herself to Chastain's portrayal in The Good Nurse. "I'm a much better version of myself than I was then. Jessica offered a gentleness to that 20-year-old past self that I didn't realize I had and that to me was one of the most beautiful things that she put into play."

She visited Cullen a number of times in jail, she recalled, but he stopped answering her letters once he found out she was cooperating with the prosecution.

"I think I wanted to be in denial that he was a mercy killer, I wanted to make certain that whoever my friend Charlie was that he was no longer there," she said. "I didn't get the answers I wanted, but I was able to see how charismatic he was and how easy it was to be drawn in. It was a process of being able to forgive myself for not seeing it.

"I knew that monster needed to be behind bars, but I was also putting my friend Charlie behind bars."

Seeing the movie, Loughren said, helped her overcome her lingering trauma from the experience once and for all.

"It's just not in my nature to betray one of my friends, but of course I knew I had to," she told People. "What I love about nursing is that I could protect the vulnerable—and I'm a badass nurse."

The Good Nurse is streaming on Netflix.