Matthew Perry and Julia Roberts Aren't the Only Celebrity Exes We Totally Forgot About

Watch : Matthew Perry Reveals Why He & Julia Roberts Split

The one where we totally forgot that Matthew Perry dated Julia Roberts.

The Friends actor and the Erin Brokovich star were once an item in the '90s, a relationship we were reminded of by Perry himself in a snippet from his upcoming memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing. In the book, Perry candidly opened up about their brief romance, which began shortly after Roberts signed on to guest star in a 1996 episode of the iconic NBC sitcom.

While they only dated for two months, Perry recalled meeting Roberts' parents for the first time when he joined her family trip to New Mexico to ring in the New Year, detailing a special moment the couple shared.

"We jumped in this big blue truck and drove up a mountain, snow swirling around," the 17 Again star wrote. "Eventually we reached a mountaintop, and for a moment the weather cleared, and we could see New Mexico and beyond, all the way back to Canada. As we sat there, she made me feel like the king of the world. A gentle snow was falling, and with that, 1996 began."

Of course, like the snow, Perry and Roberts' relationship ultimately melted away, becoming yet another surprising star pairing we often forget about, along with duos such as Ryan Reynolds and Alanis Morissette, Mila Kunis and Macaulay Culkin, and Sandra Bullock and Matthew McConaughey. Yes, they all really dated.