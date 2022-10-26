Stanley Tucci Reveals the Greatest Lesson His CNN Travel Show Has Taught Him

It's hard to imagine a better life than Stanley Tucci's.
As host of CNN's Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy, which is currently in the midst of its second season, the Oscar-nominated actor traverses the country in hopes of finding the best stories, the best cultures and, of course, the best food.
Over the course of his travels—which have brought Tucci from Milan to Tuscany and Umbria to Puglia—the 61-year-old actor has visited some of the most beautiful places on Earth, which have only served to validate what he always thought to be true about his family's homeland.
"It more than confirmed my suspicions and belief that the regions of Italy are different from one another," Tucci exclusively told E! News, "and that Italian culture is still very much founded in that person, and they relish it. It is partly one of the reasons why Italy has had so many governments over the past several years. It really cemented those suspicions."
Tucci further explained how Italy can transform itself depending on which region you might happen to be in.
"If you're in Lombardy, which is Northern Italy, with Milan being the capital of that region, and then you go down to Sicily and to Puglia, it's almost like you're in a different country," he explained. "The dialects are distinctive. The way you're building the houses and the politics are different. Your influences are completely different, going back millennia. The African and Middle Eastern components, the Greek influence is substantial. French, Austrian, Germanic, all that."
Tucci, who recently partnered with Tanqueray No. 10.'s Make it a Martini Night campaign—you can find his favorite martini recipe here—said while the show has discovered almost every Italian nook and cranny, "we didn't do them all."
Sounds like we need a season three!
In the meantime, new episodes of Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy premiere Sundays at 9 p.m. on CNN.