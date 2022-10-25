You Need to See JoJo Siwa's Magical Transformation Into Harry Potter's Draco Malfoy

JoJo Siwa showed off her spell-binding Draco Malfoy costume in a pair of TikToks. See her transformation into the Harry Potter character.

By Alexandra Bellusci Oct 25, 2022 7:25 PMTags
MoviesMariah CareyDaniel RadcliffeHarry PotterRupert GrintTom FeltonCelebritiesJojo Siwa
Watch: JoJo Siwa Has "Moved On" From Candace Cameron Bure Drama

Ten points to Slytherin for JoJo Siwa's latest look.

The 19-year-old brought Halloween spirit to a new level in a hilarious Oct. 24 TikTok that showed her dressed up as the Draco Malfoy from the Harry Potter franchise. In the clip JoJo is sporting her bleach-blonde pixie cut slicked back with a black-and-green Slytherin Hogwarts robe, dark gray sweater and matching tie.

But the Nickelodeon alum didn't just look the part—she also recreated a scene from Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, where Tom Felton's Draco first introduces himself to Harry Potter (Daniel Radcliffe)—and takes a moment to insult (Rupert Grint). 

"This is Crabbe, and Goyle," JoJo lip syncs in the video as Draco. "And I'm Malfoy. Draco Malfoy." 

In the film, Ron responds to Draco's introduction with a snicker, so naturally, JoJo, as Draco, pretends to address the fellow wizard off-camera. 

"Think my name's funny, do you?" she asked. "I've no need to ask yours. Red hair and a hand-me-down robe? You must be a Weasley."

Watch
JoJo Siwa & Avery Cyrus Make Relationship Official at Disney World

Followers loved her reenactment of the character with one user saying, "Perfect perfect perfect!" and another writing, "Wow this is so good."

JoJo's girlfriend, TikToker Avery Cyrus, chimed in, commenting, "All the sudden I have a crush on Draco Malfoy."

 

TikTok

Trending Stories

1

Bachelor Nation's Dean Unglert and Caelynn Miller-Keyes Are Engaged

2

The Real Reason Matthew Perry and Julia Roberts Broke Up

3

See Pregnant Behati Prinsloo's Massive Closet & Shoe Collection

But the cosplay didn't stop there. Earlier in the day, JoJo teased her jaw-dropping transformation in a TikTok. The Dancing with the Stars alum started off lip-syncing the words to Mariah Carey's "All I Want For Christmas Is You"  before the screen cuts to her dressed in character mouthing the words "Draco Malfoy," before winking at the camera.

JoJo captioned her videos with snake emojis—a reference to the Slytherin house's mascot—a serpent.

 

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Bachelor Nation's Dean Unglert and Caelynn Miller-Keyes Are Engaged

2

The Real Reason Matthew Perry and Julia Roberts Broke Up

3

See Pregnant Behati Prinsloo's Massive Closet & Shoe Collection

4

Harry Potter Actor Robbie Coltrane's Cause of Death Revealed

5

WWE’s Kevin Nash Shares 26-Year-Old Son Tristen's Cause of Death