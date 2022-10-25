Love Is Blind Season 3 Women Slam “Clout Chaser” Andrew Following Fake Tears Scene

Love may be blind—or it might actually just need some eye drops.
After that viral fake tears moment on Love Is Blind—in which contestant Andrew Liu put eye drops in his eyes to simulate crying after being dumped by Nancy Rodriguez—the season three women are hitting back.
When asked exclusively by E! News about the infamous scene, Zanab Jaffrey said it was "trash" and to "throw it away." Alexa Alfia, on the other hand, called Andrew a "clout chaser," while Raven Ross called him a "weirdo."
Nancy, who nearly accepted his proposal, also had some strong words to say about the scene.
"I think it's one thing to say, like, 'Through a wall, there's something. You're deceitful, you're too cool, calm and collected. Like, something is up,'" she reflected. "Your senses go up. I think it was a complete depiction of what I was feeling through a wall. This guy's up to something."
During the scene, Andrew confirmed that cameras were rolling in his confessional before pulling out eyedrops from his pocket and putting them in his eyes. This, complete with some sniffling on his part, simulated real tears.
"I never thought I could care for someone," he said after putting in the eyedrops, "That would bring me to tears."
Fans of the show and former contestants alike have spoken out about the moment. Season two alum Jarrette Jones replied to the show in an Instagram comment, "Nahhh this can't be real. Meanwhile, Abhishek "Shake" Chatterjee—whose time on the show was just as controversial—said, "Watching through this season last night w @emw13 and… what did I do that was so bad again?"
As for Andrew, he simply reposted the scene on his Instagram stories, writing, "Could have at least edited out the pimple, guys."
He also shared several memes of the moment, including one that implied producers let him use eye drops without telling him it would be in the final cut.
"I cannot confirm nor deny due to my contract," Andrew added. "How unfortunate."
New episodes of Love Is Blind drop Oct. 26 on Netflix.