Anitta Says Her Plastic Surgery Procedures Give Her "Adrenaline"

There's nothing fake about Anitta's fondness for cosmetic procedures.

The "Me Gusta" singer recently opened up about getting a nose job, jaw-shaping procedures and breast augmentations, but explained that her surgeries are mostly skin-deep.

"It's nothing to do with me not being happy with myself," she told WSJ. Magazine on Oct. 25 for its November issue. "For me, it's like changing my hair."

As she put it, "Even if it's not good or the way I expected, I still like the process. I like the adrenaline."

Anitta, who's been candid about her beauty treatments despite it being taboo in her native Brazil, has even used the surgeries as inspiration for her music. In fact, she featured six heads on the cover of her Versions of Me album, symbolizing the many makeovers she's had over the years.

