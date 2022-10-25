Bachelor Nation's Dean Unglert and Caelynn Miller-Keyes Are Engaged

Watch : Wells Adams & Dean Unglert Talk "The Bachelorette" Season 15

From the beach to the altar: Dean Unglert and Caelynn Miller-Keyes are ready to say "I do."

The reality stars, who first started dating in 2019 after meeting on Bachelor in Paradise, are engaged, People reports. In fact, Dean, 31, detailed his plans to propose to Caelynn, 27, on the Oct. 23 episode of his Help! I Suck at Dating podcast. "It'll happen by the time this podcast airs," he assured listeners. "Maybe. Maybe the day after it airs."

As it turns out, Dean revealed on the podcast that he actually lost the 4.5-carat emerald-cut diamond ring he planned to give Caelynn. However, he found a placeholder ring to give his girlfriend of three years until he can track down the original sparkler. "It might be in the garage somewhere," he noted during the iHeartRadio podcast, "but moral of the story is don't put your engagement rings in the junk drawer."