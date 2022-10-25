Bachelor Nation's Dean Unglert and Caelynn Miller-Keyes Are Engaged

From the beach to the altar: Dean Unglert and Caelynn Miller-Keyes are ready to say "I do."
The reality stars, who first started dating in 2019 after meeting on Bachelor in Paradise, are engaged, People reports. In fact, Dean, 31, detailed his plans to propose to Caelynn, 27, on the Oct. 23 episode of his Help! I Suck at Dating podcast. "It'll happen by the time this podcast airs," he assured listeners. "Maybe. Maybe the day after it airs."
As it turns out, Dean revealed on the podcast that he actually lost the 4.5-carat emerald-cut diamond ring he planned to give Caelynn. However, he found a placeholder ring to give his girlfriend of three years until he can track down the original sparkler. "It might be in the garage somewhere," he noted during the iHeartRadio podcast, "but moral of the story is don't put your engagement rings in the junk drawer."
Bachelor Nation fans have followed Dean and Caelynn's relationship from the very beginning, when they sparked a romance on the beach in Paradise. However, as viewers witnessed on the ABC series, Dean called off their budding romance and left the show early, telling Caelynn at the time, "I just think that you deserve someone better than me, to be perfectly honest."
The worst part? The breakup took place on her birthday.
Though Caelynn went on to explore a relationship with fellow Bachelor Nation star Connor Saeli, Dean eventually returned to the beach and won her back.
On Caelynn's birthday the following year, the couple playfully poked fun at their brief split. "This time last year, some jerk was breaking up with her on a beach in mexico," Dean wrote in a June 2020 message to Caelynn. "Hopefully this birthday goes a little smoother for @caelynnmillerkeyes."
While she teased Dean, "Happy one year anniversary of the day you dumped me."
And the rest, as they say, is history!