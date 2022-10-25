Why Anne Hathaway Doesn't Think Adrian Grenier's Character Was the Villain of Devil Wears Prada

Watch : Anne Hathaway REACTS to Her Devil Wears Prada Moment at NYFW

Anne Hathaway is not on board with the Nate-hate train.



In the years since The Devil Wears Prada debuted in 2006, a debate has emerged amongst fans about who the true villain of the movie was. While Meryl Streep's icy magazine editor Miranda Priestly is classically seen as the film's villain, as the cruel boss to Anne's character Andrea, others see Nate, Andrea's chef boyfriend played by Adrian Grenier, as the underrated antagonist.

But when a fan asked Anne if she fell into the latter camp during her Oct. 24 Watch What Happens Live appearance, the actress responded, "No, I'm sorry, I don't. I think that they were both very young and figuring things out."



"He did behave like a brat, but I also behaved like a brat in my 20s and I hopefully grew out of it," the Les Misérables star added. "I think that that's what we all do, and I wouldn't want to be defined by my worst moment in my 20s, certainly. So, I don't hold Nate as a villain, actually."