Shopbop 40% Off Sale: Shop a $342 BY FAR Bag for $102 & More Designer Finds for Under $100

I don't know about you, but I can spend hours upon hours scrolling through Shopbop's curated and chic style finds. The site has a seemingly unending amount of clothing, accessories, shoes and more to sort through, which can get especially overwhelming when you throw a sale into the mix of things.
Right now, Shopbop is having a limited time 40% off sale. We're talking brands like Free People, STAUD, Schutz, Lioness, Good American and so, so much more at can't-miss prices. We've decided to do the scrolling for you and rounded up some of our favorite finds from the Shopbop sale for under $100. From sneakers to dresses and handbags and more, there's something to shop here for all fashionistas.
Keep reading to shop the best finds of the Shopbop sale— and did we mention the deals end tomorrow?
Shop Shopbop Clothing on Sale
Free People Fresh And Clean Top
This base from Free People is perfect for the fall. The Fresh And Clean Top is a perfect loungewear option that can be paired with sweatpants, biker shorts and more. Throw on a pair of jeans, sneakers and your favorite jacket for a more casual yet everyday vibe.
Lioness Miami Vice Pants
Cargo pants are totally on trend and totally comfortable for the fall, which is why I'm not passing up these Miami Vice Pants from Lioness that are currently on sale for under $70 on Shopbop. Pair with an oversized t-shirt for a cool streetwear look or a cropped cardigan for something a bit more dainty.
Free People Fuji Thermal Tee
There are so many good Free People finds during this Shopbop sale, like this Fuji Thermal Tee. The off-shoulder design makes this the perfect top to wear with a pair of denim and heeled boots, all while keeping you warm.
Free People Billie Military Vest
If you don't have a quilted vest in your fall wardrobe, snag this one from Free People for $90. It will become a staple in your fall wardrobe in no time. Sizes are selling out fast!
Good American Sleeveless Turtleneck Midi Dress
This turtleneck midi dress from Good American will have you looking and feeling good. You can get the navy one on sale for $84 and dress it up or down for the holiday season.
Line & Dot Nico Sweater
Cutouts give clothing an edgy look, and they get extra brownie points when they are understated and actually wearable, like this Line & Dot Nico Sweater. You can get this royal blue sweater for $68 instead of the usual $97 price tag.
Lioness La Mesa Pants
Lioness is my go-to brand for trousers, so these La Mesa Pants are certainly being added to my cart. They can be paired with a long-sleeve sweater or cardigan for a cute, casual fall ensemble.
Lioness Catalonia Tube Top
This Lioness Catalonia Tube Top is perfect for that "jeans and a cute top" kind of night out. Throw on a shrug jacket, leather pants and your favorite bling to complete the look.
En Saison Rene Knit Top
This chunky turtleneck top is great for the fall. Pair with your favorite denim or a slip skirt for a cute, versatile look that can be worn to the office.
Line & Dot Blair Off Shoulder Sweater
This off-shoulder sweater comes in an autumnal green shade that would look great with brown cargo pants or a pair of loose-fitted jeans. Get it today for $55!
AFRM Heston Faux Leather Pants
Leather pants are undoubtedly part of the GNO uniform. This pair for just $62 is a great find and would look super cute paired with a bodysuit and some heeled boots.
Endless Rose Houndstooth Sweater Vest
Sweater vests are a versatile and functional piece for the fall, especially because of how easy they are to layer. This sweater vest comes in a houndstooth black and white print that would look great over a pair of jeans or trousers.
For Love & Lemons Amelia Crop Sweater
This For Love & Lemons Amelia Crop Sweater has such cute ribbon detailing and puff sleeves that would look great with a pair of trousers, jeans or even a slip skirt.
Shop Shopbop Accessories & Shoes on Sale
Asics Japan S PF Sneakers
These Asics shoes are the perfect white sneakers that can be paired with anything. Plus, they're on sale from $85 to $60.
Schutz Callie Mules
These Schutz heeled mules are going to become a staple in your fall wardrobe. The wine colored velvet mules would look great with a midi dress for a holiday party ensemble.
PUMA TRC Mira II Sneakers
These PUMA sneakers come in a fun, autumnal colorway. They can be paired with jeans, cargo pants and more to add a playful touch to any outfit.
Binge Costa Fold Over Mini Clutch
This crochet clutch will add a unique touch to any outfit. Pair with jeans and a button-down shirt or a slip dress, and be prepared for all the compliments that are to follow.
Schutz Adeline Crystal Heel
The Adeline Crystal Heel from Schutz is currently on sale for $90 and will have you feeling like like Cinderella. Pair with a slip skirt and sweater combo for an elegant dinner party outfit, or a cocktail dress for something a bit more fancy.
BY FAR Mini Rachel Bag
This shoulder bag from BY FAR is currently on sale for over $200 off its original price. The Mini Rachel Bag in lizard-embossed detailing and a silver chain hardware is a total steal.
