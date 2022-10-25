Rod Stewart’s Son Sean Hospitalized After Getting Hit By a Truck

Watch : Sean Stewart Takes a Bathroom Break in What?!

Sean Stewart is on the mend after a scary incident.

"I got hit by a truck at a red light," the 42-year-old wrote on his Instagram Stories Oct. 24. "Hard out here on these streets." Sean gave no further details about his accident but shared a selfie that showed him sitting in a medical center while wearing a face mask, a neck brace and a hospital gown.

On Oct. 25, the entrepreneur gave followers an update following the accident by posting a sweet pic of himself and his dog Prince lying in bed. "Still in a lot of pain," Sean said. "Got my best friend by my side. #doggydoctor."

Sean's parents—musician Sir Rod Stewart and his first wife Alana Stewart—have not yet commented publicly on the incident.

Sean—who is the eldest of Rod's eight children—starred in the E! reality series Stewarts and Hamiltons in 2015 and most recently appeared on The Hills: New Beginnings in 2021 with his then-girlfriend, Audrina Patridge.