Selena Gomez Says Her Past Mistakes Drives Her "Into Depression"

Selena Gomez discovered her "past and mistakes" have played a big part in her depression in her new documentary Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me

By Amy Lamare Oct 25, 2022 7:07 PMTags
Selena GomezDocumentaryCelebrities
Watch: Selena Gomez & Hailey Bieber Unite for First Photos Together

Selena Gomez wants you to look at her now.

Reflecting on her mental health journey in her upcoming documentary Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me, the superstar shared "I think my past and my mistakes is what drives me into depression."

But the for the 30-year-old, that was an important aspect to show her fans. "As nervous as I am to put out something this personal, in my heart I know now is this time," she recently told Vanity Fair. "I hope that by sharing my experience and difficulties, it will help people feel inspired to share their own stories. And to have hope that things can and will get better."

Not that she went into filming the documentary—directed by Alex Keshishian—with a blueprint in mind. "It was never this thought-out plan thinking we were going to capture these very personal parts of my life," she explained. "It just evolved from there."

 

 

 

 

photos
Selena Gomez's Openhearted Quotes About Mental Health

Though filming began during her 2016 Revival tour—then set to be a standard music film—cameras abruptly stopped rolling when she canceled the European leg, citing mental health issues.

After, she underwent a kidney transplant and sought treatment for bipolar disorder—but remained in touch with Keshishian.

"I kind of fell in love with how authentic and vulnerable and real she was," the filmmaker told VF. "I was expecting a very manufactured person and I didn't get that."

 

Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Trending Stories

1

Bachelor Nation's Dean Unglert and Caelynn Miller-Keyes Are Engaged

2

The Real Reason Matthew Perry and Julia Roberts Broke Up

3

See Pregnant Behati Prinsloo's Massive Closet & Shoe Collection

Nor will viewers. After all, the resulting documentary is a six-year labor of love that dives headfirst into the "Lose You to Love Me" singer's depression and anxiety.

"Just be who you are," she says in the doc. "No cares about what you're doing. It's about who I am, being okay with where I am. I am grateful to be alive."

"I am happier, and I'm in control of my emotions and thoughts," the Barney and Friends alum says later on in the film says. "More than I have ever been."

Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me debuts on Apple TV+ November 4.

 

 

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Bachelor Nation's Dean Unglert and Caelynn Miller-Keyes Are Engaged

2

The Real Reason Matthew Perry and Julia Roberts Broke Up

3

See Pregnant Behati Prinsloo's Massive Closet & Shoe Collection

4

Harry Potter Actor Robbie Coltrane's Cause of Death Revealed

5

Adidas Cuts Ties With Kanye West After His Antisemitic Comments