Bridget Moynahan Shares Message About “Endings” of Relationships Amid Ex Tom Brady and Gisele Rumors

Bridget Moynahan has some advice for anyone trying to fix their relationships.

As the status of Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's marriage continues to make headlines, the Blue Bloods actress, 51, who dated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback from 2004 to 2006, shared a cryptic message on social media from marriage therapist Vienna Pharaon.

"Not everything is meant to be mended," the quote, which she shared on Instagram Oct. 23, read. "Not all relationships are meant to last a lifetime. Sometimes we have to learn to get comfortable with the gifts that are offered through the ruptures and the endings instead of the stories of repair and reconciliation."

In the caption of the post, Bridget—who shares son Jack, 15, with Tom—added, "The relationship that doesn't work out but teaches you something important about yourself. The rupture that doesn't get mended but shows you something new about a pattern of yours. There is value in getting comfortable in this space. What's something you've learned from a disappointing ending or a rupture that never got mended."