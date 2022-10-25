WWE’s Kevin Nash Shares 26-Year-Old Son Tristen's Cause of Death

Kevin Nash is sharing more insight on his son Tristen's sudden passing.
Days after the family released an Oct. 20 statement confirming Tristen died at the age of 26, the WWE legend shared that his son suffered from a seizure that proved to be fatal, which presumably came amid his sobriety journey.
"The seizure caused the cardiac arrest," Kevin said during the Oct. 23 episode of the Kliq This podcast. "He was basically dead in his room on the floor with the EMT working on him. They got him back and got him in the ambulance, and they tried to save his life. So, to the people at Halifax hospital, doctors and nurses, I thank you."
As the 63-year-old noted, both father and son recently made a decision to get sober together. "We both decided that we were going to stop drinking, so it was a situation where you know we both went cold turkey," he shared. "I don't think either of us felt great because you stop drinking coffee for a day, and you get a headache. I think we were both dealing with it."
The wrestling champion also reflected on the reason they both decided to stop drinking.
"He had had a couple of incidents," Kevin said, in reference to Tristen, who worked on the podcast with his dad and co-host Sean Oliver. "We actually sat up here last Wednesday and in the course of the show he drank four or five beers, unbeknownst to me…And he drank them, and I got pissed at him. I said that's just not—because he had this situation in the beginning, you know, of the year where he was hospitalized for almost 60 days."
"This is my cross to bear, it's alcoholism," Kevin added. Referring to WWE star Scott Hall, who passed away in March, he added, "It took one of my dearest friends. It took Scott and now it's taken my son."
After news broke of Tristen's passing, Kevin's Kliq This podcast co-host Sean paid tribute to the 26-year-old's legacy. "I met a great young man this year named Tristen," he wrote on Twitter Oct. 20. "He worked with me and his dad on a podcast we have, and proved to be smart, sweet, savvy, witty, and mature beyond his mere handful of years. There were big things coming for him, but it was not to be."
Added Sean, "To steal a heart so pure, full of potential, is cruelty beyond understanding. Won't try. I have his last text to me: 'Love you man.' I read it 50 times in 2 days &, T, I'm gonna read it a lot more."