James Corden Admits He Made “Rude” Comment at Restaurant Amid Controversy

Watch : James Corden Calls Restaurant Behavior Allegations "Silly"

James Corden is serving up a public apology.

One week after restauranteur Keith McNally said that he banned the Late Late Show host from his New York establishment, Balthazar, for his alleged behavior (with McNally later clarifying that Corden called him to apologize), the TV show host is reflecting on the situation further.

"Last week, there were stories about me being banned from a restaurant and at the time, I considered tweeting about it or Instagramming about it," he said during the Oct. 24 episode of The Late Late Show. "But whenever these sorts of moments come my way, I like to adopt quite a British attitude of ‘Keep calm and carry on.' Things are going to get written about me. Never complain, never explain."

But explain he did. "A couple of weeks ago I was in New York with some friends," he continued. "And we went for breakfast at one of my absolute favorite restaurants, a place called Balthazar." After explaining that his wife received a dish that contained food she was allergic to, Corden recalled sending the dish back.