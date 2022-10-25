James Corden Admits He Made “Rude” Comment at Restaurant Amid Controversy

James Corden is serving up a public apology.
One week after restauranteur Keith McNally said that he banned the Late Late Show host from his New York establishment, Balthazar, for his alleged behavior (with McNally later clarifying that Corden called him to apologize), the TV show host is reflecting on the situation further.
"Last week, there were stories about me being banned from a restaurant and at the time, I considered tweeting about it or Instagramming about it," he said during the Oct. 24 episode of The Late Late Show. "But whenever these sorts of moments come my way, I like to adopt quite a British attitude of ‘Keep calm and carry on.' Things are going to get written about me. Never complain, never explain."
But explain he did. "A couple of weeks ago I was in New York with some friends," he continued. "And we went for breakfast at one of my absolute favorite restaurants, a place called Balthazar." After explaining that his wife received a dish that contained food she was allergic to, Corden recalled sending the dish back.
"As her meal came wrong to the table the third time, in the heat of the moment, I made a sarcastic, rude comment about cooking it myself," he said. "And it is a comment I deeply regret."
"I understand the difficulties of being a server," Corden added. "I worked shifts at restaurants for years. I have such respect and I value anyone that does such a job—and the team at that restaurant are so great, that's why I love it there. The restaurant manager and the server there were lovely, they brought out four glasses of champagne as an apology, but we were like, ‘That's not necessary, we don't need it.'"
Corden, who days after the incident, initially addressed the alleged behavior as "silly," explained the timing of his public apology.
"Because I didn't shout or scream or didn't get up out of my seat, I didn't call anyone names or use derogatory language, I've been walking around thinking that I haven't done anything wrong," he said. "But the truth is I have. I made a rude comment and it was wrong. It was an unnecessary comment. It was ungracious to the server."
Fast-forward to Corden getting hold of McNally after seeing his Instagram post on Oct. 17, to which the Carpool Karaoke star noted they had a "good talk" and were able to settle the matter "privately."
Nonetheless, Corden—who also read a few tweets about himself amid the controversy aloud— said he understood the backlash he received in the wake of the situation.
"I accept everybody's opinion," he said. "I also hate, as I said to the owner that day, that I've upset anybody ever. It was never my intention, it just wasn't. And I love that restaurant, I love the staff there. I hope I'm allowed in again one day, so when I'm back in New York, I can go there and apologize in person, which is something I would absolutely do."