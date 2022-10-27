Tarte Cosmetics Best Deal of the Year: Last Day to Get $200+ Worth of Full-Size Products for Just $65

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Tarte Cosmetics shoppers look forward to the Custom Kits. In case you didn't know, it's the makeup brand's most-anticipated sale of the year. This is the perfect opportunity to restock your favorite products and try out new ones at an amazing discount. For a limited time, you can get $200+ worth of products for just, $65. Plus, you get free shipping, which is always a great thing.
Here's what you need to know: click here and pick six full-size products, with one item from each category: lips, cheek, eyes, complexion, prep & set, and mascara. Then, you can choose a makeup bag, which can even double as a clutch. You can build up to three kits per order. Get ahead on the holiday gift shopping or treat yourself with this unbelievable deal from Tarte Cosmetics. Hurry up! Today is the last day to shop!
Start planning your Tarte Cosmetics Custom Kit now. Here are some of your options:
Lips
- maracuja juicy lipstick
- maracuja juicy lip balm
- SEA H₂O balm lip tint
- maracuja juicy lip crème
- maracuja juicy lip plump
- SEA H₂O gloss lip gloss
- Awake lip therapy lip mask
Cheeks
- Amazonian clay 12-hour blush
- shape tape glow wand
- SEA breezy cream bronzer
- SEA breezy cream blush
- Amazonian clay matte waterproof bronzer
- Amazonian clay waterproof bronzer
- shape tape glow powder
Eyes
- quick stick waterproof shadow & liner
- reach for the clouds eyeshadow palette
- double take eyeliner
- sketch & set brow pencil & tinted gel
- leave your mark vII eye & cheek palette
- maneater on the prowl eyeshadow palette
- busy gal BROWS tinted brow gel
- sex kitten eyeliner
- sex kitten liquid liner
- tarteist PRO to go MATTE Amazonian clay eyeshadow palette
- 8-second eye shadow quad
Complexion
- Amazonian clay gem powder foundation
- face tape foundation
- shape tape cloud CC cream Broad Spectrum SPF 15
- maracuja creaseless concealer
- maracuja tinted moisturizer
- SEA power flex concealer
- quench hydrating primer
Prep & Set
- base tape hydrating primer
- drink of H2O hydrating boost moisturizer
- maracuja C-brighter™ eye treatment
- shape tape stay spray vegan setting spray
- shape tape eye cream
- double-ended cheek brush
- blur brush
- double-ended shader & blending eyeshadow brush
- breezy cream face brush
- complexion powder brush
- breezy blusher cream blush brush
Mascara
- maneater mascara
- lights, camera, lashes 4-in-1 mascara
Cosmetics Bags
- gold-getter makeup bag
- bright days ahead makeup bag
- paradise makeup bag
—Originally published October 25, 2022 at 4:12 AM PT.