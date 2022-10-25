See Vanessa Hudgens Transform Into Natalie Portman's Black Swan Ballerina for Halloween

Vanessa Hudgens' Halloween costume is on pointe.
The actress got into the spooky spirit ahead of the haunted holiday, dressing up as Natalie Portman's ballerina character in Black Swan.
In party pics shared to Instagram on Oct. 24, Vanessa transformed into the ballet's elegant White Swan Queen, donning a white fluffy tutu, cropped cardigan, white leg warmers and feathered headpiece. Her BFF GG MaGree posed with her as the evil Black Swan, wearing a black strapless corset, styled with a tutu, lacy over-the-knee stockings and black spiked tiara. Both dancers also added the dramatic winged eye make-up made famous by the movie.
Vanessa, 33, captioned a series of pics from a Halloween party, "And the festivities begin," along with a pumpkin emoji.
In the comments section, her friends and fans gave the High School Musical alum's look a standing ovation, with one writing, "Omg sooo wonderful my queen," and another commenting, "Nat port is proud."
ICYMI, the psychological horror film revolves around the New York City Ballet company's production of Tchaikovsky's Swan Lake. Natalie took home the Best Actress award at the 2011 Oscars for her portrayal of a principal dancer Nina Sayers, who begins to lose a grip on reality as she becomes overwhelmed with the pressure of dancing the dual roles of the innocent and fragile White Swan and the dark and sensual Black Swan.
Vanessa isn't the only celeb who has dressed up as Natalie's doomed ballerina over the years. In 2015, Miranda Kerr transformed into the White Swan on Instagram. Three years later, Padma Lakshmi dressed up as the Black Swan for Heidi Klum's annual Halloween Party in New York City.
Just last year, Lori Loughlin's daughters Olivia Jade and Isabella Rose were photographed leaving a Los Angeles Halloween party coordinating as black and white ballerinas.
Bravo!