Why Shangela Performed With Fried Chicken Down Her Dress on Dancing With the Stars

Watch : Shangela Makes DWTS History as First Drag Queen Contestant

Michael Bublé Night was finger lickin' good.

The Oct. 24 episode of Dancing With the Stars honored the classic crooner—who performed twice and served as a guest judge—with routines set to his songs from the 10 remaining celebrity contestants and their partners.

But there was one performance in particular that really managed to leave a clucking impact.

After RuPaul's Drag Race star Shangela and her partner Gleb Savchenko performed a tango routine to "Hollywood," she pulled out a piece of fried chicken in a reusable bag from down her dress and handed it to judge Len Goodman.

Allow us to explain.

Last week, Len told Shangela that her legs were "still not as crisp as I would really like to see." So, after their performance this week, Shangela asked Len, "Were my legs crispy?" before pulling out the chicken from the bust of her white dress.

"My mama said make sure I give you this crispy chicken to make sure that my legs were just as crispy," Shangela continued.

It's a whole new spin on the chicken dance!

"Did you dance this entire time with a piece of chicken in your décolletage?" co-host Tyra Banks asked. Shangela then pulled out another piece of chicken from the other side of her dress, which Tyra then grabbed and a took a big bite, saying, "It's good!"

Shangela and Gleb earned a score of 45 points, which was good enough to advance them to next week.