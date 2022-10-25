Why Shangela Performed With Fried Chicken Down Her Dress on Dancing With the Stars

On the Oct. 24 episode of Dancing With the Stars, the remaining contestants performed routines to the music of Michael Bublé. Find out why Drag Race's Shangela pulled out chicken after.

Watch: Shangela Makes DWTS History as First Drag Queen Contestant

Michael Bublé Night was finger lickin' good.

The Oct. 24 episode of Dancing With the Stars honored the classic crooner—who performed twice and served as a guest judge—with routines set to his songs from the 10 remaining celebrity contestants and their partners.

But there was one performance in particular that really managed to leave a clucking impact.

After RuPaul's Drag Race star Shangela and her partner Gleb Savchenko performed a tango routine to "Hollywood," she pulled out a piece of fried chicken in a reusable bag from down her dress and handed it to judge Len Goodman

Allow us to explain.

Last week, Len told Shangela that her legs were "still not as crisp as I would really like to see." So, after their performance this week, Shangela asked Len, "Were my legs crispy?" before pulling out the chicken from the bust of her white dress.

"My mama said make sure I give you this crispy chicken to make sure that my legs were just as crispy," Shangela continued.

It's a whole new spin on the chicken dance!

"Did you dance this entire time with a piece of chicken in your décolletage?" co-host Tyra Banks asked. Shangela then pulled out another piece of chicken from the other side of her dress, which Tyra then grabbed and a took a big bite, saying, "It's good!"

Shangela and Gleb earned a score of 45 points, which was good enough to advance them to next week.

Dancing With the Stars Season 31 Cast

The highest score of the evening went to Charli D'Amelio and Mark Ballas for their foxtrot to "Fever." The pair earned a perfect score of 50, including a 10 from guest judge Bublé. Judge Derek Hough called their performance "the best quality foxtrot I've ever seen on this show."

Charli's mom Heidi D'Amelio and her partner Artem Chigvintsev earned a tie for second place with The Bachelorette's Gabby Windey and her partner Val Chmerkovskiy. Both pairs earned scores of 46 points.

On the bottom of the leaderboard were actor Trevor Donovan and his partner Emma Slater and country star Jessie James Decker and her partner Alan Bersten. After Derek voted to save Jessie and judges Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli voted to save Trevor, it was left in the hands of senior judge Len, who voted to save Trevor, signaling the end of the road for Jessie.

But it's not all bad news for the "Should Have Known Better" singer.

"This has just been incredible," she said after being eliminated. "I always like to look on the bright side and the bright side is I get to take my kids trick-or-treating on Monday."

Disney

Dancing With the Stars returns for a special Halloween-themed night Oct. 31 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m PT live on Disney+.

For a full update on the latest DWTS scorecard, keep scrolling!

ABC/Andrew Eccles
Charli D’Amelio and Mark Ballas

Week 1: 32 points
Week 2: 32 points
Week 3: 33 points
Week 4: 36 points
Week 5: 39 points
Week 6: 38 points
Week 7: 50 points

ABC/Andrew Eccles
Gabby Windey and Val Chmerkovskiy

Week 1: 28 points
Week 2: 32 points
Week 3: 33 points
Week 4: 36 points
Week 5: 36 points
Week 6: 40 points
Week 7: 46 points

ABC/Andrew Eccles
Heidi D’Amelio and Artem Chigvintsev

Week 1: 24 points
Week 2: 28 points
Week 3: 32 points
Week 4: 34 points
Week 5: 36 points
Week 6: 33 points
Week 7: 46 points

ABC/Andrew Eccles
Shangela and Gleb Savchenko

Week 1: 28 points
Week 2: 28 points
Week 3: 30 points
Week 4: 32 points
Week 5: 32 points
Week 6: 35 points
Week 7: 45 points

ABC/Andrew Eccles
Wayne Brady and Witney Carson

Week 1: 29 points
Week 2: 32 points
Week 3: 33 points
Week 4: 36 points
Week 5: 37 points
Week 6: 40 points
Week 7: 44 points

ABC/Andrew Eccles
Jordin Sparks and Brandon Armstrong

Week 1: 26 points
Week 2: 27 points
Week 3: 29 points
Week 4: 34 points
Week 5: 33 points
Week 6: 35 points
Week 7: 43 points

ABC/Andrew Eccles
Daniel Durant and Britt Stewart

Week 1: 27 points
Week 2: 29 points
Week 3: 31 points
Week 4: 29 points
Week 5: 34 points
Week 6: 32 points
Week 7: 43 points

ABC/Andrew Eccles
Trevor Donovan and Emma Slater

Week 1: 21 points
Week 2: 30 points
Week 3: 27 points
Week 4: 28 points
Week 5: 32 points
Week 6: 32 points
Week 7: 42 points

ABC/Andrew Eccles
Vinny Guadagnino and Koko Iwasaki

Week 1: 17 points
Week 2: 27 points
Week 3: 23 points
Week 4: 29 points
Week 5: 32 points
Week 6: 28 points
Week 7: 36 points

ABC/Andrew Eccles
Jessie James Decker and Alan Bersten

Week 1: 20 points
Week 2: 25 points
Week 3: 26 points
Week 4: 31 points
Week 5: 29 points
Week 6: 32 points
Week 7: 41 points (Eliminated)

ABC/Andrew Eccles
Joseph Baena and Daniella Karagach

Week 1: 23 points
Week 2: 24 points
Week 3: 29 points
Week 4: 28 points
Week 5: 34 points
Week 6: 32 points (Eliminated)

ABC/Andrew Eccles
Selma Blair and Sasha Farber

Week 1: 28 points
Week 2: 28 points
Week 3: 28 points
Week 4: 32 points
Week 5: 40 points (announced forced exit from competition)

ABC/Andrew Eccles
Sam Champion and Cheryl Burke

Week 1: 20 points
Week 2: 26 points
Week 3: 25 points
Week 4: 25 points (Eliminated)

ABC/Andrew Eccles
Cheryl Ladd and Louis van Amstel

Week 1: 21 points
Week 2: 21 points
Week 3: 24 points (Eliminated)

ABC/Andrew Eccles
Teresa Giudice and Pasha Pashkov

Week 1: 20 points
Week 2: 23 points (Eliminated)

ABC/Andrew Eccles
Jason Lewis and Peta Murgatroyd

Week 1: 18 points (Eliminated)

