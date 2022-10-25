See Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Twin With Daughter Sterling During Patrick Mahomes’ Game Day

Twinning for the big game.
As Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs took on the San Francisco 49ers on Oct. 23, the quarterback's wife Brittany Mahomes and their 20-month-old daughter Sterling cheered him on in style.
During the match-up, the mother-daughter duo adorably matched their outfits, both wearing a black and white logo shirt with an all-over "Mahomes" print, paired with red pants (Sterling's were sequined, natch). The little one completed her spirited look with a red bow in her hair and a custom denim jacket with her name embroidered sleeve, while Brittany added a black puffer vest.
On Instagram, Brittany shared several pics with her daughter from Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif with the caption, "Game Days with my girl."
Clearly, the two cheerleaders were good luck charms for Patrick. The Chiefs claimed a 44 to 23 victory over the 49ers.
The matchy moment comes five months after Brittany and Patrick, both 27, announced they're expecting their second child. In June, the high school sweethearts—who tied the knot back in Hawaii back in March—revealed they are expecting a son.
Until baby boy Mahomes arrives, Sterling is happy to be her dad's No. 1 fan. Last month, she attended Patrick's game against the Los Angeles Chargers, while wearing a red tutu and a jean jacket that was decorated with her dad's name and number. Brittany later shared photos from the game, including one where Sterling can be seen cheering on the NFL star on from the sidelines with Patrick running over to give his girls a kiss.
"Ster girl stayed up past her bedtime to surprise her Daddy!!" she captioned the Sep. 15 photos. "Her first time on the field to see him."
Sterling also has a special connection to her mom. During an Q&A session on Instagram earlier this year, Brittany told a fan that constantly having her "best friend" with her is one of the best parts about being a mother.
"She makes me the happiest and even on my bad days I truly love being with her and doing things with her," she said. "I love watching her grow up every day and start to be able to do things on her own."