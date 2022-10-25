How Sam Jaeger Hopes Mark's Journey Ends on The Handmaid's Tale

Watch : Sam Jaeger Hopes Serena Finds Redemption in Handmaid's Tale

Sam Jaeger thinks a happy ending is probably too much to ask for.

The actor, who plays U.S government operative Mark Tuello on Hulu's The Handmaid's Tale, knows better than to expect anything other than brutality and bloodshed from the series, which is currently in the midst of its fifth season.

Still, with the end of the series in sight—it was recently renewed for a sixth and final season—Sam hopes Mark can at least find some solace as The Handmaid's Tale heads into the home stretch.

"I think he's enmeshed in trying to rescue as many people from Gilead as possible," he exclusively told E! News, "so I hope the best for the guy because I think he's trying to deal with a lot of big personalities and he deserves a bit of a break."

One of those big personalities is Serena, played by Yvonne Strahovski, whose story has taken center stage in season five. Despite her vindictiveness—and quite a personal history with Mark—Sam says he still wants the best for her, as well.

"We've been with these characters for so long that I hope they find redemption, even Serena," Sam said, "who has been such a conflicted character and such an enemy for so much of the series. I hope she finds a bit of grace and acceptance and peace. I think that is the hope for our show."