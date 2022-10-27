Kourtney Kardashian Recalls Throwing Up After Drunken Las Vegas Wedding to Travis Barker

Watch : Kim Ditches Kourtney and Takes Khloe to Miami

What happens in Vegas doesn't always stay down in Vegas.

Kourtney Kardashian revealed all the drunken details about the night she and Travis Barker unofficially wed in Las Vegas, including how she barfed after the ceremony.

"I did throw up after," Kourtney explained in a confessional during the Oct. 27 episode of The Kardashians. "And took my top off, and unbuttoned my pants. And I had to like walk through the hotel with a million people taking my photo."

As Kourtney put it, "I was a hot, slob kabob."

It all went down in April, when Kourtney and Travis decided to tie the knot at the One Love Wedding Chapel after attending the 2022 Grammys. The moment was iconic, but also unofficial as they weren't able to obtain a marriage license that night before walking down the aisle.

Nonetheless, having a wedding officiated by an Elvis Presley impersonator is something one would likely never forget. But, as Kourtney shared in the episode, she doesn't actually remember much of her time at the altar.