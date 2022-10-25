Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s Niece Jade Gets Candid Over Nepotism in Hollywood

Watch : Jada Pinkett Smith to Cover "Complicated" Will Smith Marriage in Book

Talent runs in Jade Pinkett's blood.

The professional dancer revealed what is was like to grow up in one of Hollywood's most famous families and how she made a name for herself. "The first time that I realized my life was different was when you start to go to movie premieres and after parties," the niece of actor Will Smith and wife Jada Pinkett Smith shared during an Oct. 25 episode of TOGETHXR's More Than A Name. "You get to see how people really embrace my family."

But the model wants to make one thing clear: Nothing was handed to her. "I also just had to go get it," Jade explained. "My first dancing gig was ‘Whip My Hair'"—the 2010 hit song by her cousin Willow Smith.

She continued, "I had to audition for it and I was super nervous because I think I was about 16 and it was my first audition in the professional world."