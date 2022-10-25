Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s Niece Jade Gets Candid Over Nepotism in Hollywood

Talent runs in Jade Pinkett's blood.
The professional dancer revealed what is was like to grow up in one of Hollywood's most famous families and how she made a name for herself. "The first time that I realized my life was different was when you start to go to movie premieres and after parties," the niece of actor Will Smith and wife Jada Pinkett Smith shared during an Oct. 25 episode of TOGETHXR's More Than A Name. "You get to see how people really embrace my family."
But the model wants to make one thing clear: Nothing was handed to her. "I also just had to go get it," Jade explained. "My first dancing gig was ‘Whip My Hair'"—the 2010 hit song by her cousin Willow Smith.
She continued, "I had to audition for it and I was super nervous because I think I was about 16 and it was my first audition in the professional world."
And landing her first gig in the video led Jade's world to open up to a whole new set of opportunities
"When I got Drake and Future's ‘Way 2 Sexy' [music video], I was like, 'Wow this is what it's really about. Staying persistent and keeping faith and never giving up.'"
But being part of a star-studded family can have its hard moments, and the actress expressed the pressures that come along with holding the Pinkett name.
"It's just something that makes me glow harder," Jade explained. "My whole life people have underestimated me because of my name. People think that I get these jobs because I'm related to this person, but the reality is I have to work 10 times harder."
However, this glow-getter isn't letting haters bring her down or stop her hustle.
"When you're in a family like mine, you have to really know what you want and not allow the outside world to distract you from that goal," she said. "The changes within your career can really start to take effect on you but it's just keeping faith and knowing that the sunshine is going to come out eventually."
And one thing Jade wants people to know about her? She doesn't give up. "I'm just always trying to find ways to help others. When we leave this Earth it's like what are people really going to think about you?"