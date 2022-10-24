Christina Perri’s Husband Paul Costabile “Can’t Stop Crying” After Birth of Daughter Pixie

She daddy's little rainbow girl.
Christina Perri and her husband Paul Costabile welcomed their second daughter Pixie Rose Costabile on Oct. 22. The emotional father of two posted a black and white photo of his wife and baby daughter to his Instagram Stories on Oct. 23 and captioned it, "So proud of @ChristinaPerri. So grateful. Can't stop crying."
The entertainment reporter added on Instagram, "With a whole lot of faith, trust and pixie dust she has arrived safely. please welcome our magical double rainbow baby girl."
Christina and Paul—who are also parents to Carmella, 5—were expecting their second child in 2020. However, Christina shared in January 2020 that she had suffered a miscarriage 11 weeks into her pregnancy. In July 2020, the "Jar of Hearts" singer announced she was pregnant again, but their daughter Rosie was stillborn.
Earlier this year, Christina joyfully shared she was expecting another girl, writing on Instagram, "Rosie sent Carmella a little sister and we're very excited."
"We've been having all the feelings," she continued. "But mostly trying every day to choose joy."
Over the past two years, the parents have discussed their healing process. In December 2020, Christina reflected on the journey of grief she and her husband were on at the time, saying, "Some days we can't swim, some days we float fine. every day we burst into tears and every day we find moments to laugh"
"it's been all the feelings, all the emotions, all the questions, all the anger, all the sadness; all day long," she wrote. "Some moments of surrender and hope slip in there, but not often."
As Christina prepared to give birth to Pixie, she reflected on the journey this pregnancy had taken her on. "I am here and having all the feelings; bigger and deeper than i've ever had before," the "Human" singer wrote on Instagram on Oct. 21. "This was a true quest, an adventure & a lesson, always reminding me what could go wrong."
"The fear could never win because she wasn't stronger than the joy. after every doctors appointment there was joy & relief. with each kick and wiggle there was joy," she continued. "This darling baby girl inside me has already changed our lives for the better. she has taken our broken hearts, lifted us up and made us fly."