Hilary Duff’s Daughter Banks Has the Most Golden Reaction to Seeing Harry Styles

Watch : Hilary Duff Reveals Her No. 1 Parenting Hack

This is music for a sushi restaurant a night Hilary Duff's daughter will never forget.

The How I Met You Father star's 3-year-old daughter Banks Bair had a night to remember at a Harry Styles' concert with her family—and mom Hilary caught plenty of the cute moments on camera.

As seen in Hilary's Oct. 23 Instagram Stories, the evening kicked off as the little one was strapped in her car seat on her way to the show.

"I'm so excited to go to Harry Styles right now," Banks declared in the clip. "Are we going to Harry Styles?"

That's where Hilary assured her they were heading to his show. And once it was confirmed they were off to see the "Fine Line" singer, Banks had a little jam session in the car by rocking out to One Direction's "What Makes You Beautiful."

Hilary captioned the moment, "Hyped for Harry."