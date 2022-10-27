2022 People's Choice Awards

Shop Amazon Fall Dresses Starting at $19 That Are Actually Cute & Trendy

No fall wardrobe is complete without the perfect dress. Luckily, you can shop some seriously chic fall dresses on Amazon at amazing prices.

By Ella Chakarian Oct 27, 2022 10:00 AM
E-Comm: Amazon Fall Dresses

With the holiday season comes dinner parties, events and more that require some elevated outfits. Chances are, you're in the market for a new fall dress or two— and with these Amazon dress finds, you don't have to break the bank while adding to your wardrobe.

From knit sweater dresses to silky long-sleeve midi dresses, this list has some of the cutest and chicest fall dresses for everyday wear or a fancy night out. With these pieces that you can dress up and down, you'll be set to take on all that the holiday season is bringing your way.

The Drop Women's Jacob Silky Long Sleeve Modest Cut Out Midi

Midi dresses are undoubtedly the it dress of the fall, and you can get your fix of the trend from Amazon's The Drop. This silky long sleeve midi dress comes in three different sizes and has a cutout on the waistline for an added trendy look.

$60
Amazon

Verdusa Women's Long Sleeve Square Neck Bodycon Maxi Long Dress

If you need a dress you can dress up or down, this bodycon maxi dress in black is a great closet staple. Pair with a longline coat and some heels for a perfect outfit for a night out.

$36
Amazon

PRETTYGARDEN Women's Long Sleeve Maxi Bodycon Dress

If you've already lined up your holiday parties, dinners and events for the season, you're going to need a few new dresses to add to your rotation. Check out this long sleeve bodycon dress with a ruched twisted not in various different colors for $38.

$38
Amazon

EXLURA Women's Mock Neck Ribbed Long Sleeve Bodycon Pullover Cute Mini Sweater Dress

Sweater weather applies to dresses, too. This Amazon pullover mini sweater dress would look great paired with some knee-high boot and an oversized jacket.

$45
Amazon

Verdusa Women's Plus Size V Neck Lantern Sleeve Midi Belted Bodycon Dress

This v-neck lantern sleeve belted midi dress comes in the most perfect autumnal wine color that would work great as an evening party dress. Pair with some embellished heels and your favorite bling for a totally chic ensemble.

$43
Amazon

EXLURA Women Tie Back Dress

This mini dress with long sleeves is super flattering and comes in different colors, like this emerald one that would look great paired with boots or heels.

$65
$40
Amazon

Viottiset Women's V Neck Long Batwing Sleeve Wrap Midi Knit Sweater Dress

Knit sweaters are super trendy for the fall, and knit sweater dresses are all the more fun. This one from Amazon comes in so many different colors and a belted waist for an elevated take on the sweater dress.

$50
Amazon

ANRABESS Women Turtleneck Long Lantern Sleeve Casual Loose Oversized Sweater Dress

This turtleneck long sleeve is a casual fall dress that comes in 21 different colors. Pair with some boots or loafers and legwarmers for a chic, casual and comfy look. 

$43
Amazon

LILLUSORY Women's 2022 Fall Sweetheart Neck Bodycon Sweater Dress

This sweater dress is definitely being added to my cart. The sweetheart neckline and slit gives it a more elevated look that can be worn with your favorite flats or heels for a night out.

$37
Amazon

EXLURA Womens Square Neck Dress

This puffer sleeve dress would look complete with some sheer tights and point-toe heels. You'll definitely be turning heads at your next holiday event!

$39
Amazon

Miessial Women's Summer Chiffon V Neck Ruffle Maxi Dress

This printed maxi dress comes in so many colors and sizes with just a right amount of shimmering detail. Pair with some pumps or flats and your favorite jewelry for a chic evening look.

$45
Amazon

Lghxlxry Women's Casual Long Sleeve Off Shoulder Loose Knit Sweater Mini Dress

You can get this long sleeve off-the-shoulder loose knit sweater dress for just under $19 in so many different colors that are perfect for the fall.

$19
Amazon

BTFBM Women Casual Long Sleeve Ruched Wrap Dress

This Amazon ruched wrap dress is the perfect evening dress. Pair with some sheer nude tights and shimmering pumps for a show-stopping look.

$38
Amazon

Kaximil Women's Ribbed Casual Midi Dress Long Sleeve Bodycon Ruched Dress

This long-sleeve bodycon dress is perfect for the fall. It's only $24 and comes in various different colors, like this brown coffee shade.

$24
Amazon

Want to shop more trendy fall finds? Check out this guide to fall layering for all the pieces you need to layer like a pro.

