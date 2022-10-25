Taylor Swift's "Bejeweled" Cinderella Takes on Laura Dern and HAIM in Star-Studded Music Video

Taylor Swift just made the whole place shimmer.
Swifties got visit from their fairy godmother when the clock struck midnight on Oct. 25, as TayTay dropped the dazzling video for "Bejeweled" off her record-breaking new album Midnights.
Hours earlier, the singer shared that the video was inspired by the Cinderella fairytale. "Midnight, what a storied and fabled hour," she wrote on Instagram. "On this sparkling evening I'll be releasing my twist on a fairytale we all know. The one about the girl and her step sisters and the clock striking 12."
Taylor continued, "This video is wild, whimsical and created SPECIFICALLY for you, my beloved fans who have paved this shimmering path. Look out for some dazzling cameos!"
It turns out she recruited HAIM to play her stepsisters and Laura Dern to play the stepmother, who calls Taylor a "tired, tacky wench" onscreen. The fairy goddess (not godmother, Taylor noted during The Tonight Show) is played by burlesque dancer Dita Von Teese, while "genius" makeup artist Pat McGrath and music collaborator Jack Antonoff also make appearances.
She told Jimmy Fallon how she got Laura onboard, saying, "I was like, ‘Oscar-winner Laura Dern, hello. I've written a script, a one scene script in which you are going to call me ‘a tired, tacky wench' and she was like ‘I'm down.'"
That's not all Taylor revealed on the show. She shared that the "Bejeweled" music video is absolutely packed with Easter eggs. In fact, there's such a "psychotic amount" of cryptic clues that Taylor had to make a PDF file with all the references for herself.
The song is the ninth track on the album and starts off with the line, "Baby love I think I've been a little too kind"—and Swifties are feeling that with Midnights, the extra seven tracks she dropped at 3am, the "Anti-Hero" video and "Bejeweled" video all coming out within a matter of a few days.
After the opening line, she sings about the person "walkin' all over my peace of mind" and how she doesn't feel like she's even in their "top five" most important people in their life.
"Best believe I'm still bejeweled," she declares in the chorus. "When I walk in the room / I can still make the whole place shimmer / And when I meet the band, they ask, 'Do you have a man?' / I could still say, 'I don't remember.'"
"'Bejeweled' is about finding confidence when you feel that it's been taken away, for whatever reason," the Grammy winner said. "You know, you're feeling insecure, you're feeling taken for granted."
"One of the things we love to do at night," she continued. "'Cause we love to go dancing, we love to put on an outfit that makes us feel good, and we love to feel like we're still bejeweled."
