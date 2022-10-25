Bachelor Nation's Thomas Jacobs Proposes to Becca Kufrin 5 Months After Her Proposal

What could be better than one proposal? How about two!
Bachelor Nation's Thomas Jacobs got down on one knee and popped the question to Becca Kufrin in a romantic fall-themed beach day in Ojai, Calif., over the weekend of Oct. 22.
"Quick getaway to one of our favorite places," he shared in an Oct. 23 post, which featured scenes from idyllic weekend, like bike riding and a visit to the pumpkin patch. "Ojai: The Valley of the Moon."
However, this engagement comes five months after Becca took matters into her own hands and asked Thomas to marry her first! So why did Becca feel the moment was right to propose to her man?
"We knew we wanted to eventually get married and spend our lives together," The Bachelorette alum exclusively told E! News in June. "But he obviously just thought he was going to be the one to do it. No questions asked."
Becca hopes her taking charge will inspire others to do the same.
"I hope, if anything," she said, "other women can see this and be like, 'You know what, screw the norm. I'm gonna rock the boat and do it my way if that's what feels right.'"
Two proposals aren't the only milestones they are celebrating. Over the summer, the couple announced they purchased a house together in San Diego.
Officially co-home owners!" Becca captioned the July 15 Instagram of the couple sitting on their new front porch with their two dogs. "Tommy is my new roommate and Minno & Leo are our new tenants. Let's fill this home with so many laughs, meals, memories, and maybe a couple babies."
Thomas celebrated the big day with his own social media post, writing, "So, got a new forever roommate today. Please don't kill me when I tear up the house over the next 3 months."