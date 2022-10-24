Andy Cohen Apologizes to Garcelle Beauvais After RHOBH Reunion Criticism

Andy Cohen is listening to angry Bravoholics.
Some Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans weren't happy with Andy's actions on part two of the show's season 12 reunion. During the Oct. 19 episode, Lisa Rinna revealed she was the one who snapped a pic of co-star Garcelle Beauvais' memoir in the trash, not Erika Jayne, who later posted the pic on Instagram.
During the discussion, Andy poked fun at Lisa's recycling habits. "Do you recycle?" the host asked Lisa, and followed up by noting, "You took a lot of s--t, Erika, for her lack of recycling." This upset some fans who believed Andy did not properly acknowledge Garcelle's feelings about the situation.
Now, the host has acted upon those complaints by issuing an apology to Garcelle.
"Everybody's been talking about the Beverly Hills reunion," the 54-year-old said on his SiriusXM show Radio Andy on Oct. 24. "And I just want to say, I've been listening to everyone's feedback about the reunion, and I really need to sincerely apologize, not only for diverting the topic but for not returning—even worse—to the serious conversation that was at hand."
Andy noted that he has "deep admiration" for Garcelle, adding, "She and I had a really good, productive conversation last Thursday, and I should have been more in tune with her feelings."
He concluded his message by saying, "So, I just wanted to say that because I've been logging in and I get it."
During the RHOBH reunion, Lisa said she threw Garcelle's book—Love Me as I Am—in the garbage upon discovering it mentioned her daughter Amelia Hamlin's eating disorder.
"Garcelle and I had a handshake agreement the kids were off limits," Lisa told the group. "And so, about a year and a half later, she put my daughter Amelia in her book in not a positive light, in a negative light. And that's what I did."
Although Garcelle stated the book contained no information about Amelia that had not previously been discussed on the Bravo series, she worked with Lisa and her team on a compromise.
"We all came up with a second edition of the book," said Garcelle, "we will take it out as well as the audio and that's what we did."
Catch the third and final part of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 12 reunion on Wednesday, Oct. 26, at 8 p.m. on Bravo.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)