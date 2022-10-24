Andy Cohen Apologizes to Garcelle Beauvais After RHOBH Reunion Feedback

Watch : Which Housewife Does Andy Cohen Trust The MOST?

Andy Cohen is listening to Bravoholics.

Some Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans weren't happy with Andy's actions on part two of the show's season 12 reunion. During the Oct. 19 episode, Lisa Rinna revealed she was the one who snapped a pic of co-star Garcelle Beauvais' memoir in the trash, not Erika Jayne, who later posted the pic on Instagram.

During the discussion, Andy poked fun at Lisa's recycling habits. "Do you recycle?" the host asked Lisa, and followed up by noting, "You took a lot of s--t, Erika, for her lack of recycling." This upset some fans who believed Andy did not properly acknowledge Garcelle's feelings about the situation.

Now, the host has acted upon those complaints by issuing an apology to Garcelle.

"Everybody's been talking about the Beverly Hills reunion," the 54-year-old said on his SiriusXM show Radio Andy on Oct. 24. "And I just want to say, I've been listening to everyone's feedback about the reunion, and I really need to sincerely apologize, not only for diverting the topic but for not returning—even worse—to the serious conversation that was at hand."