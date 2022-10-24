Fall in Love With Tom Pelphrey and Pregnant Kaley Cuoco's Pumpkin Outing Photos

Watch : Kaley Cuoco Shares Adorable "Parents" Pic With Tom Pelphrey

Halloween is still a week away, but Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey are already celebrating with a few sweet treats for their fans.

The Flight Attendant star shared a series of festive photos of the couple to Instagram Oct. 23. The snaps showed Cuoco and Pelphrey standing in front of a wall of pumpkins as she cradled her baby bump. And in one precious pic, the Ozark actor could be seen kissing The Big Bang Theory alum's belly.

Cuoco, 36, and Pelphrey, 40, announced earlier this month that they're expecting their first child together.

"Baby girl Pelphrey coming 2023," the actress wrote on Oct. 11 alongside several photos of the duo, including pics of them holding up onesies, smiling with her pregnancy tests and revealing the sex of the child by cutting into a cake with pink frosting. She added on Instagram, "Beyond blessed and over the moon… I [heart] you @tommypelphrey!!!"