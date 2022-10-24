Kanye West’s Talent Agency CAA Drops Him as Client, Studio Shelves Completed Documentary

Watch : Kanye West Controversy: 2 More Companies Drop Him

When it all falls down.

Kanye West's talent agency CAA has officially dropped the "Donda" rapper following his series of anti-Semitic comments.

"I can confirm that Kanye is not a client," a CAA spokesperson said in an Oct. 24 statement to NBC News.

Additionally, a completed documentary about West has also been shelved, with MRC Entertainment studio executives Modi Wiczyk, Asif Satchu and Scott Tenley announcing in an Oct. 24 letter to NBC News, "We cannot support any content that amplifies his platform."

"Last week he sampled and remixed a classic tune that has charted for over 3000 years—the lie that Jews are evil and conspire to control the world for their own gain," their letter continued. "This song was performed acapella in the time of the Pharaohs, Babylon and Rome, went acoustic with The Spanish Inquisition and Russia's Pale of Settlement, and Hitler took the song electric. Kanye has now helped mainstream it in the modern era."

