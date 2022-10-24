TikTok's "Vampire Skin" Trend Will Have You Serving Twilight Vibes

TikTok's newest beauty trend is a fangtastic callback to the Twilight era.
Let's first set the scene: It's 2008 and your eyes are glued to the big screen as Bella Swan (Kristen Stewart) swoons over Edward Cullen (Robert Pattinson), an immortal vampire. And while Edward has many charming attributes, it's his glistening skin—which sparkles in the sunlight—that has brought a whole new world of enchantment.
And now, "Vampire Skin"—at least, that's what beauty gurus are calling it— is the viral look taking over TikTok. The hashtag has amassed more than two million views and features over a dozen videos on how to achieve the glamorous effect.
August Sombatkamrai, a.k.a. @imonaugust, is the mastermind behind the extremely sparkly look. Before diving into their Sept. 30 tutorial, the content creator displayed a photo of Edward's glowy pale skin as the inspiration.
Next, August mixed their foundation with silver liquid glitter and blended it all over their face. Taking it up a notch, they then applied pressed glitter shadow on the apples of their cheeks, the tip of their nose, chin and eyelids.
While the TikToker's style is surprisingly simple, there's no denying it packed a major punch.
"The trick is to actually not use too much foundation," the beauty guru told Allure. "In terms of where it looks best, it's either a beautiful sunny day or on a night out under club lights."
Since creating the "Vampire Skin" trend, others have put their own twist on it, topping off their look with bold lipstick, eyeshadow shades or both.
In fact, August has even updated their own creation, sprinkling loose glitter pigments onto their face, as they explained it doesn't emphasize "texture too much." In a new tutorial, posted Oct. 24, they also donned a vibrant iridescent blue shimmer shadow, smudged black liner and smeared red lip gloss. As for the finishing touch? Red contact lenses gave it an extra (sharp) edge.
With Halloween almost here, there's no better time to shine and ask all the Twilight fans if you're dazzling them.