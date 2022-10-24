Kim Kardashian Calls to End “Hateful Rhetoric” Towards Jewish Community After Ex Kanye West's Comments

Watch : Lizzo, Jamie Lee Curtis and More Call Out Kanye West

Kim Kardashian is standing in solidarity with the Jewish community.

After her estranged husband, Kanye West, shared an antisemitic message on Twitter earlier this month, the SKIMS CEO posted a statement condemning his remarks.

"Hate speech is never OK or excusable," she wrote on her Instagram Stories Oct. 24. "I stand together with the Jewish community and call on the terrible violence and hateful rhetoric towards them to come to an immediate end."

Kim's statement comes more than two weeks after Ye—with whom she shares children North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3—tweeted Oct. 8 that he was going to go "death con 3 on Jewish people." The tweet was subsequently removed from the social media platform and the Yeezy founder's account was locked for violating Twitter's policies. (The Twitter controversy came just hours after he was locked out of his Instagram account with Meta also citing violation of policies.)

Following the "All Falls Down" rapper's remarks, people were seen displaying banners in support of his message across the highways in Los Angeles Oct. 22, per CNN. The act prompted several stars to speak out against the hate that has been shown against the Jewish community.