Kim Kardashian Calls to End “Hateful Rhetoric” Towards Jewish Community After Ex Kanye West's Comments

After Kanye West received backlash for posting an antisemitic tweet earlier this month, his ex, Kim Kardashian, is now speaking out in defense of the Jewish community.

By Tamantha Gunn Oct 24, 2022 7:04 PMTags
Kim KardashianKanye WestControversyKardashian NewsKardashiansCelebrities
Watch: Lizzo, Jamie Lee Curtis and More Call Out Kanye West

Kim Kardashian is standing in solidarity with the Jewish community.

After her estranged husband, Kanye West, shared an antisemitic message on Twitter earlier this month, the SKIMS CEO posted a statement condemning his remarks.

"Hate speech is never OK or excusable," she wrote on her Instagram Stories Oct. 24. "I stand together with the Jewish community and call on the terrible violence and hateful rhetoric towards them to come to an immediate end."

Kim's statement comes more than two weeks after Ye—with whom she shares children North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3—tweeted Oct. 8 that he was going to go "death con 3 on Jewish people." The tweet was subsequently removed from the social media platform and the Yeezy founder's account was locked for violating Twitter's policies. (The Twitter controversy came just hours after he was locked out of his Instagram account with Meta also citing violation of policies.)

Following the "All Falls Down" rapper's remarks, people were seen displaying banners in support of his message across the highways in Los Angeles Oct. 22, per CNN. The act prompted several stars to speak out against the hate that has been shown against the Jewish community. 

read
Khloe Kardashian Shows Support to Jewish Community After Kanye West’s Antisemitic Comments

The following day, Jessica Seinfeld shared a message to Instagram that read, "I support my Jewish friends and the Jewish people." The cookbook author captioned the Oct. 23 post, "If you don't know what to say, you can say this on your feed."

Instagram

Trending Stories

1
Breaking

Will & Grace Star Leslie Jordan Dead at 67 After Car Crash

2

Matthew Perry Recalls Return to Treatment After a Friends Scene

3

Christina Perri Gives Birth to “Magical Double Rainbow Baby Girl”

In response to her post, several stars shared the message on their Instagram Stories, including Kim's sisters Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner, and her mom, Kris Jenner

E! News previously reached out to Ye's team for a response and has not heard back.

Can't keep up? Get every update, exclusive clips and more from your favorite family.

Trending Stories

1
Breaking

Will & Grace Star Leslie Jordan Dead at 67 After Car Crash

2

Matthew Perry Recalls Return to Treatment After a Friends Scene

3

Christina Perri Gives Birth to “Magical Double Rainbow Baby Girl”

4
Exclusive

DWTS' Lindsay Arnold Pregnant After Sharing Fertility Struggles

5

Kim Kardashian Supports Jewish Community After Ye's Antisemitic Tweets