Leslie Jordan's Best Roles Prove He's a Hollywood Icon

Film and television star Leslie Jordan has passed away at the age of 67 following a car accident. Look back at the Will & Grace actor's many iconic roles here.

Leslie Jordan's memory will live on through his many roles in film and television.

The actor, who passed away at the age of 67 following a car accident Oct. 24, was a beloved fixture on both the small and big screen thanks to roles in 2011's The Help, Will & Grace, American Horror Story and, most recently, Call Me Kat.

And Leslie wasn't just bringing his charismatic energy to the screen, as he was also entertaining millions on Instagram, especially during the COVID-19 lockdown. His online updates included everything from Hollywood stories to laugh-out-loud sketches—and he liked it that way.

"I'm real proud that I've just kept it real simple," Leslie told E! News in January 2021, "just funny little things that I come up with and nobody helps me. That's what people think, I might have a team. A team? It's just me sitting here in my little one bedroom apartment!"

Celebrity Deaths: 2022's Fallen Stars

In celebration of Leslie's life, here's a look back at some of his best roles:

Lisa Rose/FOX
Call Me Kat

Leslie Jordan joined Fox's Mayim Bialik-led comedy Call Me Kat in 2021, playing Phil, the titular character's co-worker and friend. Leslie told E! News in January 2021 that this sitcom was his "favorite job" to date.

Chris Haston/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images
Will & Grace

Will & Grace would've been nothing without Karen Walker's nemesis, Beverley Leslie. The role as the wise-cracking socialite made Leslie a sitcom legend, and we couldn't be more grateful.

FX
American Horror Story: Coven

Leslie first joined the American Horror Story franchise for the anthology series' third iteration, known as Coven. In the show, Leslie played a Truman Capote-esque warlock named Quentin Fleming, who was unafraid to condemn his peers to death.

FX
American Horror Story: Roanoke

Leslie appeared in the AHS universe for the second time in season six's Roanoke-inspired chapter. The actor played not one, but two characters: Cricket Marlowe and Ashley Gilbert.

FX
American Horror Story: 1984

The performer looked unrecognizable in American Horror Story: 1984, in which he played personal assistant-turned-ghost who was murdered by his employer.

Walt Disney Studios
The Help

In the 2011 adaptation of Kathryn Stockett's novel The Help, Leslie played the editor of The Jackson Journal, where Emma Stone's Skeeter got her first job. Though it may've been a minor role, it was certainly a memorable one.

FOX
The Cool Kids

This short-lived 2018 sitcom starred Leslie as Sidney "Sid" Delacroix, a resident at a retirement community who must deal with unexpected changes.

ABC
Boston Legal

In 2005, Leslie had a recurring arc as serial killer Bernard Ferrion on the ABC drama Boston Legal. His character was famously killed with a frying pan by Betty White's Catherine.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Boston Public

Boston Legal wasn't the only David E. Kelley series Leslie appeared in. You can find Leslie as Dr. Benjamin Harris in five episodes of Boston Legal's predecessor,  Boston Public.

CBS
The People Next Door

You don't want to miss Leslie as Truman Fipps in The People Next Door. The 1989 comedy followed a cartoonist that could bring his wildest fantasies to life.

