2022 People's Choice Awards

Vote Now!

Faux Leather From $21: 10 Ways To Wear The Seasonal Staple That Won't Wear Out Your Wallet

You might be surprised by how many ways you can wear faux leather, a seasonal staple that's always in style.

By Sophy Ziss Oct 27, 2022 6:02 PMTags
ShoppingE! Insider ShopShop FashionNBCU CheckoutE! Insider
E-Comm: Faux Leather

The brands featured in this article are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. E! make a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.

The best part about faux leather? Well, everything. Sturdy yet lightweight and a closet mainstay that's perennially cool, faux leather can be dressed up, dressed down, and even used to accessorize. It's also easier to clean and maintain than traditional leather, and not to mention — much less expensive.

You may be thinking to yourself: I know imitation leather. I have the jackets. I have the boots. What else is there to know? The answer: So much. Potentially more than you ever realized!

From black dabs and details to colorful tanks and leggings, faux leather can be everything from an accent to the centerpiece of your ensemble. Plus, it looks really good when worn with other faux leather, which can't be said about just other material.

Here are 10 ways to wear faux leather that will keep you in style all season long. And of course, some of them are jackets. We couldn't resist.

read
Trending Now: This $22 Oversized Leather Jacket, Plus 10 More Styles

Opening Ceremony Faux Leather Scrunchie

This scrunchie from Opening Ceremony is an effortless way to add a little punk rock to your 'do.

DKNY Faux Leather Pocket T-Shirt

The faux leather pocket adds some dressed-up detail to this everyday tee from DKNY.

Trending Stories

1

Matthew Perry Apologizes to Keanu Reeves Over Apparent Memoir Diss

2

Khloe Kardashian Calls Out "Crock of S--t” Tristan Thompson

3

Ariana Grande Is Now Blonde After Wicked Hair Transformation

N:Philanthropy Emma Faux Leather Mini Shorts

We all know the woes of leather pants, so here are faux leather shorts instead. They infuse any outfit with effortless style, and can be worn with or without tights, depending on your climate.

Drae Faux Leather Tank Top

The faux leather fabrication elevates this simple-yet-sexy tank.

Stolen Girlfriends Club Black Quint Beanie

Looking for just a dash? A faux leather accent tops this beanie designed for men — but made to be stolen from his collection.

Rachel Zoe Womens Faux Leather Sweater Vest

Add a little sass to your work wardrobe with this faux leather-accented longline vest from Rachel Zoe.

Avec Les Filles Faux Leather Liquid Legging

These "liquid leggings" from Avec Les Filles offer a body-hugging fit and a fashion-forward twist on a seasonal staple.

MM6 Maison Margiela Faux Leather Shorts

I scream, you scream, we all scream for "bike shorts and an oversized sweatshirt" season. And it's here! So why not swap out your classic cotton pair for something more likely to turn heads?

Chaser Drape Front Faux Leather Jacket

You didn't think I'd make it all the way through this list without mentioning jackets, did you? I like this one from Chaser for its smooth lines, draped front, and polished appeal.

White Mark Faux Leather Jacket

If you don't already have an embellished moto jacket, it's beyond time you got one. And if you have one? Why not go for two! They keep you warm while looking cool, and fit in at almost any function.

Stay stylish from head to toe with this list of must-have fall shoes from Schutz.

Sign up for E! Insider Shop to get updates on the biggest sales and must-have products!

Trending Stories

1

Matthew Perry Apologizes to Keanu Reeves Over Apparent Memoir Diss

2

Khloe Kardashian Calls Out "Crock of S--t” Tristan Thompson

3

Ariana Grande Is Now Blonde After Wicked Hair Transformation

4

Teddi Mellencamp Undergoes Surgery After Stage 2 Melanoma Diagnosis

5

Lili Reinhart Doesn't Think She'll Be Invited Back to the Met Gala