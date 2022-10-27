Faux Leather From $21: 10 Ways To Wear The Seasonal Staple That Won't Wear Out Your Wallet

The brands featured in this article are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. E! make a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.

The best part about faux leather? Well, everything. Sturdy yet lightweight and a closet mainstay that's perennially cool, faux leather can be dressed up, dressed down, and even used to accessorize. It's also easier to clean and maintain than traditional leather, and not to mention — much less expensive.

You may be thinking to yourself: I know imitation leather. I have the jackets. I have the boots. What else is there to know? The answer: So much. Potentially more than you ever realized!

From black dabs and details to colorful tanks and leggings, faux leather can be everything from an accent to the centerpiece of your ensemble. Plus, it looks really good when worn with other faux leather, which can't be said about just other material.

Here are 10 ways to wear faux leather that will keep you in style all season long. And of course, some of them are jackets. We couldn't resist.