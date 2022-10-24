Michael Phelps Mourns the Death of His Dad

Michael Phelps is paying tribute to his late father.
The Olympian shared in a heartfelt Instagram that his father, Fred Phelps has passed away. "You'll always be my dad. And I'll always be your son…Love you dad and I will miss you rip dad."
Michael—who shares sons Boomer, 6, Beckett, 4, and Maverick, 3, with wife Nicole Johnson—shared several throwback photos of his father, including one of his father looking lovingly at his grandson and one in which he holds one of his grandsons.
Fellow Olympian Lindsey Vonn commented, "I'm so sorry for your loss. He will always be there," while the Baltimore Ravens wrote, "So sorry for your loss. Your Ravens family is sending love."
The elder Phelps—who shared the same name, Michael Fred Phelps, as his celebrated son—was a retired Maryland State Trooper who played football in high school and college and also tried out for the NFL's Washington Commanders in the 1970s.
While Michael and his father had a strained relationship over the years stemming from his parents' 1994 divorce, the athlete reflected on their estrangement and later reconciliation in 2016.
"I felt abandoned. I have an amazing mother and two amazing sisters," he told Sports Illustrated, "But I would like to have a father in my life, and I've been carrying that around for 20 years."
However, after Michael entered rehab following his arrest on drunk driving charges in 2014, things began to improve between him and his dad. "Our relationship is really great, and it's continuing to grow," Michael told the outlet. "We've learned that we have a lot in common."
He also noted that becoming a father helped him gain a better perspective on his dad. "I've realized that was the best my father could have done," he told ESPN. "It sucks. But I get it. I understand now. I've learned a lot on the road that I've walked that will make me a better father."