Why Jenna Bush Hager's Search for Hoda Kotb's New Boyfriend Is Her Biggest Assignment Yet

Jenna Bush Hager's homework isn't done just yet.
After Hoda Kotb broke up with Joel Schiffman in January, the Today show co-host surprised viewers when she agreed to let Jenna set her up for a date. Less than a month after getting the assignment, Jenna says she may need a little extension.
"If you have any good men out there, send them my way," she told E! News in an exclusive interview, insisting this is one test she's going to ace. "I can't reveal any of my sources yet, but that also just means I haven't found the right guy for her."
So what does Jenna, who is a former teacher, envision for Hoda after her split?
"She needs a very, very special person," Jenna said. "She's going to find somebody fantastic. But she of course deserves the smartest, the funniest and the man with the biggest heart so that is a big, tall order. But she's going to find that person. I have no doubt."
It's that honesty and love that has made the fourth hour such a special time for millions of daytime viewers. Back in April 2019, Jenna marked her official debut as Hoda's co-host after Kathie Lee Gifford departed the network.
Since then, the pair has continued to invite viewers to an hour built on friendship.
"Hoda and I say every day, ‘We love our show' and we mean it," Jenna said. "I don't take it for granted that I get to work with one of the most joyful, positive, optimistic people there is. I adore her and our whole team."
And whether it's interviewing stars like Brandi Carlile and Tanya Tucker or introducing viewers to rising authors, Jenna says she always tries to savor each segment. "It's the laughter. It's the heart," she said. "It's just the little moments that actually matter the most to us."
In between co-hosting, Jenna is spreading her love for reading by partnering with DAWN to create The Wonderful World of Blue. The free educational children's e-Book, available Oct. 25, aims to inspire young readers including her kids Mila, 9, Poppy, 7, and Hal, 3, to become wildlife heroes and make a difference in their communities.
"There are so many things that kids can do to get involved," Jenna said. "I just think our planet is a beautiful place that we need to protect and having kids take the helm and being involved is really important."
And while a good children's book is always welcome in Jenna's house, this story does so much more.
"It empowers kids," she said. "Reading and giving kids children's literature is the way that they can see themselves and know that they can make a difference and change the world and that's really the mission that DAWN and I set out to do. No matter who you are, where you live, what you do, a parent can sit down with their kid, download it and talk about ways that we can all save the environment."
Today with Hoda and Jenna airs weekday mornings at 10 a.m. on NBC.
