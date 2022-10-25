Why Jenna Bush Hager's Search for Hoda Kotb's New Boyfriend Is Her Biggest Assignment Yet

Watch : Jenna Bush Hager Talks Hoda Kotb's Love Life & TODAY Chemistry

Jenna Bush Hager's homework isn't done just yet.

After Hoda Kotb broke up with Joel Schiffman in January, the Today show co-host surprised viewers when she agreed to let Jenna set her up for a date. Less than a month after getting the assignment, Jenna says she may need a little extension.

"If you have any good men out there, send them my way," she told E! News in an exclusive interview, insisting this is one test she's going to ace. "I can't reveal any of my sources yet, but that also just means I haven't found the right guy for her."

So what does Jenna, who is a former teacher, envision for Hoda after her split?

"She needs a very, very special person," Jenna said. "She's going to find somebody fantastic. But she of course deserves the smartest, the funniest and the man with the biggest heart so that is a big, tall order. But she's going to find that person. I have no doubt."