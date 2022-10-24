What RHOP's Gizelle Bryant Warned Luke Gulbranson About Dating Ashley Darby

Watch : Gizelle Bryant "Happy" Ashley Darby Called Out Vicki Gunvalson at BravoCon 2022

Gizelle Bryant is weighing in on her Real Housewives of Potomac co-star's brewing Bravo romance.

Bravoholics have been buzzing ever since RHOP's Ashley Darby sparked romance rumors with Summer House star Luke Gulbranson at BravoCon 2022 earlier this month. The two got cozy for several backstage photo ops and even hung out together one night in NYC after the annual fan event.

On the Oct. 23 episode of Watch What Happens Live, Gizelle gave Luke her stamp of approval.

"I like it," she told host Andy Cohen of the potential couple. "I had known about Luke because of [my Bravo Chat Room costar] Hannah Berner. Yeah, they had a moment."

Gizelle added, "I sat him down and I was like, 'You better not mess with my girl. Treat her right.'"

During Real Housewives of Potomac's BravoCon panel, Ashley's co-stars teased her about the possible fling, with Candiace Dillard Bassett chanting on stage, "We want Luke! We want Luke!"

Ashley replied, "I do too!"