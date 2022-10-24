What RHOP's Gizelle Bryant Warned Luke Gulbranson About Dating Ashley Darby

Gizelle Bryant is weighing in on her Real Housewives of Potomac co-star's brewing Bravo romance.
Bravoholics have been buzzing ever since RHOP's Ashley Darby sparked romance rumors with Summer House star Luke Gulbranson at BravoCon 2022 earlier this month. The two got cozy for several backstage photo ops and even hung out together one night in NYC after the annual fan event.
On the Oct. 23 episode of Watch What Happens Live, Gizelle gave Luke her stamp of approval.
"I like it," she told host Andy Cohen of the potential couple. "I had known about Luke because of [my Bravo Chat Room costar] Hannah Berner. Yeah, they had a moment."
Gizelle added, "I sat him down and I was like, 'You better not mess with my girl. Treat her right.'"
During Real Housewives of Potomac's BravoCon panel, Ashley's co-stars teased her about the possible fling, with Candiace Dillard Bassett chanting on stage, "We want Luke! We want Luke!"
Ashley replied, "I do too!"
Ashley's rumored romance comes six months after she announced she and ex-husband Michael Darby are divorcing. Last month, the newly single star opened up about her hesitancy to get back into the dating pool.
"When I was dating before Michael, there was no online dating—the whole landscape looked so different and honestly it's petrifying now," the reality star told E! News. "The stories I hear and all these wolves in sheeps' clothing. I'm definitely going very, very snail-paced slow. I'm a little scared."
Ashley—who shares sons Dean, 3, and Dylan, 13 months, with Michael—added that there's still "some moments of missing our relationship."
"When I see him being a really good dad it's like, 'Oh man, could I? Should I?'" she continued, "because he is still a great dad and a hands-on parent and that's what I find so attractive about him," she said.
But as for a possible reconciliation with Michael, she told E!, "Who knows what could happen in a decade, but at this junction, no. I really do think that it's a better decision for both of us."
The Real Housewives of Potomac airs Sundays at 8 p.m. on Bravo.
