Sweet Holiday Gifts That Will Have Chocolate Lovers Drooling From Magnolia Bakery, Milk Bar & More

Hot cocoa, cookies, truffles, brownies and more, we've got the tastiest gift ideas for the chocolate lovers in your life.

By Emily Spain, Kristine Fellizar, Ella Chakarian Oct 24, 2022 7:45 PMTags
E-Comm: Chocolate gift guide

This holiday season, we're helping you go all out for the chocolate-obsessed person in your life. Whether you're looking for a holiday party dessert sampler or a world-famous banana pudding pack that can be shipped anywhere in the US, this roundup of the sweetest holiday gifts has got you covered. With limited edition and seasonal gift ideas from brands like Magnolia Bakery, Dylan's Candy Bar, Milk Bar, Godiva and more, there's something for every sweet tooth on this list.

We highly recommend getting your shopping done early so your sweet treats will make it in time for your holiday celebrations, so keep reading to check out the most delicious gifts to give this year!

50 Gifts for Mom That Will Guarantee You the Favorite Child Award

Simply Chocolate Exclusive Celebration Tower

This exclusive gift set from Simply Chocolate is filled with all kinds of goodies from Ghirardelli, Godiva, Brown & Haley and more. It also comes in beautiful gold packaging. 

$60
Simply Chocolate

Dark Chocolate Tackle Box

For the dark chocolate enthusiast in your life, gift them this Dark Chocolate Tackle Box from Dylan's Candy Bar for $26. It comes with a variety of dark chocolate covered nuts, coffee beans and more.

$26
Dylan's Candy Bar

La Maison du Chocolat Chocolate Selection, 16 Pieces

This gift box features 16 delectable handmade chocolates from La Maison du Chocolat. It includes an assortment of milk and dark chocolates with almonds, hazelnuts, fresh Moroccan mint leaves and more. They're made in France and shipped fresh to the U.S. weekly, so you just know these are going to taste amazing.

$45
Williams Sonoma

Williams Sonoma Hot Chocolate Sampler

It's that time of year where all you want to do is curl up on the couch with a cup of hot cocoa. This gift set from Williams Sonoma comes with three tins of their best-selling hot chocolate flavors: classic, peppermint and salted caramel. Yummy!

$37
Williams Sonoma

Hot Cocoa Charcuterie Board

Take your love of hot cocoa to the next level with this hot cocoa charcuterie board from Simply Chocolate. It comes with a hot chocolate bomb, marshmallows, peppermint sticks, Ghirardelli chocolate chip cookies and more. It's perfect for your next holiday gathering. It also makes a great gift.

$70
Simply Chocolate

Nostalgia Retro 32-Ounce Hot Chocolate Dispenser

If you'll be making hot cocoa for the whole family, this retro-style hot chocolate dispenser is a must-have for your kitchen. It'll spin and whip your hot chocolate to make it perfectly frothy. No need to go out when you can make gourmet hot cocoa in your very own home.

$50
Amazon

Knipschildt Eggnog Chocolates

This box of handcrafted European chocolates is ideal for someone with luxe tastes. They're filled with creamy eggnog ganache and a layer of dark chocolate. The packaging it comes in is also really pretty. We're curious to try these ourselves!

$40
Williams Sonoma

Nibblers® Bite Size Cookies Signature Tin

Mrs. Fields makes the most delectable cookies, so these bite size cookie tins will not disappoint. Get the 60-count mini cookie tin with all of Mrs. Fields' most popular flavors for $40. Your mouth will be watering in no time!

Starting at $40
Mrs. Fields

Make it Merry Chocolate Gift Basket

If you want to win some points with the chocolate lover in your life, gift this Make It Merry Chocolate Gift Basket from Godiva. It comes with a limited edition truffle chocolate gift box, a Santa box with chocolate truffles, an assorted chocolate gold gift box and more.

$99
Godiva

The Milk Bar Sampler

If you know someone who is indecisive when it comes to their sweet tooth, gift them this Milk Bar Sampler with truffles, cookies and pie. It has a little bit of everything and comes in super cute packaging, too.

$60
Milk Bar

World-Famous Banana Pudding Variety Multipack

Magnolia Bakery's banana pudding needs no introduction, which is why it would make a perfect gift this holiday season. The banana pudding variety multipack ships nationwide and comes with two Red Velvet Banana Pudding cups, two Chocolate Hazelnut Banana Pudding cups and two Classic Banana Pudding cups.

$63
Magnolia Bakery

Godiva Limited Edition Sparkle Holiday Chocolate Collection - 19 pieces

You can't go wrong with a box of Godiva chocolates. This 19-piece gift box for $34 comes with seasonal offerings like raspberry ganache twirl, macadamia mosaic, milk caramel and so much more sweet goodness.

$34
Godiva

Wine Bottle Truffle Box - Box of 12

Give the gift of Sugar Plum's incredible handcrafted chocolate truffles to the person in your life who loves their wine and chocolate.

$56
Goldbelly

Holiday Candy Store Mini Cupcake Assortment

Magnolia Bakery offers more than just its world-famous banana pudding, like these holiday mini cupcakes. You can get them in a 24 or 36 count assortment of vanilla and chocolate cupcakes with various candies on top. It's the perfect gift or holiday party dessert.

$45
Magnolia Bakery

Milk Chocolate Turtle Gophers - Gift Box of 24

Chopped Georgia pecans and Southern style caramel? Count us in! These mouth-watering treats will be well-received by the chocolate lovers in your life.

$70
Goldbelly

Jacques Torres Chocolate Cookie Mix

With a cult-following in New York, you know these chocolate chip cookies are the real deal. Now you can make them at home during your holiday break!

$50
Goldbelly

For more amazing gift ideas, check out this roundup of the best holiday gifts from celebrity brands.

