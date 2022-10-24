Sweet Holiday Gifts That Will Have Chocolate Lovers Drooling From Magnolia Bakery, Milk Bar & More

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

This holiday season, we're helping you go all out for the chocolate-obsessed person in your life. Whether you're looking for a holiday party dessert sampler or a world-famous banana pudding pack that can be shipped anywhere in the US, this roundup of the sweetest holiday gifts has got you covered. With limited edition and seasonal gift ideas from brands like Magnolia Bakery, Dylan's Candy Bar, Milk Bar, Godiva and more, there's something for every sweet tooth on this list.

We highly recommend getting your shopping done early so your sweet treats will make it in time for your holiday celebrations, so keep reading to check out the most delicious gifts to give this year!