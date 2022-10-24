Formula 1 Driver Alex Albon Says Netflix's Drive to Survive Helped Save the Sport

Formula 1 is quickly racing its way into U.S. popularity, something professional F1 driver Alex Albon credits to the Netflix docuseries Formula 1: Drive to Survive.
"What I've seen is, basically, America's really taken off," Alex exclusively told host Austin J. Mills on the Oct. 24 episode of E! News' DRIVE!. "We got three races now in Formula 1 where we come to America. It's always sold out."
The predominantly European sport has become "such a huge thing" in the States, according to Alex, especially since the Netflix series' debut in 2019. The show—which premiered its fourth season in March—gives fans a behind-the-scenes look into the world of F1 racing and its drivers, including Alex.
"In some ways, honestly, it's kind of saved Formula 1," he added. "It's been really impressive, so it's been really good for the sport."
Not to mention, Drive to Survive introduced his girlfriend—professional golfer Lily Muni He—to the world of F1. The two have been dating since 2019.
Even though he's off the market, Alex did share his childhood celebrity crush with Austin during a rapid-fire question round. "Emma Watson," Alex shared, despite being nervous about his girlfriend behind him. He joked, "I'm gonna get in trouble."
And when it comes to who his favorite F1 driver is—other than himself—Alex picked his friend George Russell. One competitor Alex doesn't seem too fond of is Lewis Hamilton. When asked by Austin what race he wishes he could take back, Alex said, "Brazil 2019." During that race, Lewis prevented Alex's chances of landing on the podium by causing him to swerve off the track.
But Lewis is not who Alex considers his biggest competitor. Rather, he said it's his Williams teammate Nicholas Latifi. "You always got to beat your teammate," he shared. "That's the No. 1 rule in racing."
Driving is and always will be Alex's passion, as he shared that he'd be an Uber driver if he couldn't be an F1 racer. "I would just keep my trade and I'd be the quickest taxi driver in the world," he shared. "That's my skill set."
Hear more from Alex—including what his favorite racing movie is—in the full clip above.
